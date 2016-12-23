Lennart Thy back at St. Pauli on loan

Getty: Getty/Oliver Hardt

2. Bundesliga strugglers FC St. Pauli have strengthen their attack ahead of the second half of the season by re-signing Lennart Thy on loan from Werder Bremen until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old left the Millerntor in the summer for Bremen, however he has found playing opportunities limited, being involved in less than 90 minutes of action in the Bundesliga this season.

The clubs have confirmed that there is no option to buy on the deal.

Thy and St. Pauli have struggled apart

He signed for Bremen, for whom he had played as a youngster, on the back of an impressive season for St. Pauli last season, scoring eight goals and making four assists as they confounded expectations to finish fourth in the 2. Bundesliga.

However his move to the Weserstadion has not worked out. His only start came in the shock DFB-Pokal defeat against Sportfreunde Lotte, and he made just six appearances from the bench in the league.

Although he scored the equaliser in the club's first win of the season against VfL Wolfsburg, he became an increasingly peripheral figure under Alexander Nouri, failing to impress enough to get game time ahead of the club’s main strikers - Aron Jóhannsson, Claudio Pizarro and Max Kruse – and also found himself usurped in the pecking order by the 19-year-old Ousman Manneh.

However St. Pauli have struggled without him too. They're rooted to the bottom of the 2. Bundesliga, winning just twice and scoring just 11 goals. In this context, the reunion was always going to be a likely one.

Thy wants to save St. Pauli

Frank Baumann, sporting director at Bremen, said that given the competition he faces with the likes of Pizarro and Kruse, it was “important” for him to have the opportunity “to be playing regularly at a good level,” like he will with St. Pauli

Meanwhile Andreas Rettig, the St. Pauli sporting director, believes that with Thy, they have signed “a player who is held in high esteem” by everyone at the club, and head coach Ewald Lienen echoed that by adding “he knows the team and won't need long to settle in,” which he describes as “an enormous advantage.”

Thy said he was “delighted” to be back at the club, and is determined to help his old club avoid the drop. “We've got a tough task ahead of us,” he admitted, “but I'm convinced there's enough quality in the squad for us to achieve our objective.”

Quotes via Werder Bremen and FC St. Pauli.