Knoche extends with Wolfsburg

Image credit: Joachim Sielski/Bongarts/Getty Images

On Monday, VfL Wolfsburg announced that they had reached an agreement with Robin Knoche to extend the defender's contract.

Knoche's deal was set to expire at the end of this season but the new contract will see him remain at the Volkswagen Arena until 2020.

This comes just two days after Julian Draxler, Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain agreed that the Germany international would move to the French capital pending a medical.

Plenty of promise

Knoche joined Wolfsburg back in 2005 and has progressed up through the junior ranks and into the first-team as one of their star youth products.

When he initially burst onto the scene, the youngster was seen as one of the country's elite centre-back talents and certainly justified that in his first few seasons.

From 2013 to 2015, Knoche looked every bit a player who could certainly break into the German national side and feature for many years to come.

However, as Wolfsburg have struggled so has the now 24-year-old and he will be hoping to turn the new deal into a run of new form.

Knoche has won the DFL-Supercup and DFB-Pokal while with the Wolves and is no doubt keen to play a big part in returning the side to the top of the German game.

Knoche has his say

After the deal had been announced by the club, the defender gave his thoughts on the deal to the official website.

Knoche himself explained, "I grew up here at VfL Wolfsburg, which makes me all the happier that VfL are placing their trust in me."

He added, "Here I have the best possible conditions to develop further. I will continue to work hard to help the team quickly get back on track."

Knoche concluded by saying he hopes the Wolves can get back "playing the sort of successful football which we have become used to in recent years".