Lukas Fröde swaps Bremen for Würzburg

Fröde (right) in action for Werder Bremen II. | Photo: Getty/Christian Verheyen

Würzburger Kickers have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in defensive midfielder Lukas Fröde from Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old leaves Bremen having failed to make much of an impact on the first team, having made just 12 Bundesliga appearances since making his debut in May 2015.

He joins 2. Bundesliga side Würzburg with immediate effect, and although neither club has revealed any further details, Kicker are reporting a fee of around €200,000.

Unable to make breakthrough at Bremen

Fröde had been with Bremen since joining the club from Carl Zeiss Jena in 2009, when he was 14.

His biggest impact came with the club’s under-23 side. He made 66 appearances for them in total, scoring four times, and helped them to win the Regionalliga Nord and promotion to the 3. Liga in 2015.

He made his first team debut against Eintracht Frankfurt that May, and despite being a part of the first team squad since then, he had to make due to mostly cameo roles from the bench, with his only start coming in a 2-0 defeat against FC Ingolstadt 04 last February. His only appearances this season were in each of Alexander Nouri’s first three games in charge.

Würzburg, who are currently sixth in the second tier following back-to-back promotions, had initially approaching Fröde about signing at the end of his contract in the summer, however with Bremen looking to clear up a bloated squad, a deal was agreed for him to join the club now.

Würzburg eager to further Fröde’s development

Speaking on the club’s website, Würzburg head coach Bernd Hollerbach said that Fröde “still has great potential,” which the club wants to help develop over the next few years.

He also believes that he “brings everything a defensive player needs.” He cited his height as a key factor in making him excellent in duels and heading, adding that “his technical qualities are undisputed.”

Hollerbach also thanked Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann, who was born in Würzburg, for helping the deal to go through smoothly. Baumann himself said that Fröde had “always represented the values of Werder Bremen in an exemplary manner,” and wished him well for the future.

Quotes via Würzbruger Kickers and Werder Bremen.