Stefan Ilsanker extends RB Leipzig stay till 2020

Ilsanker's stay has been extend untill 2020 | TF-Images/GettyImages

RB Leipzig have today announced that Stefan Ilsanker has signed a new contract with the club.

Ilsanker arrived at Leipzig in 2015, from sister club, Red Bull Salzburg.

The all round, defensive midfielder has has notched up 36 professional caps so far for Leipzig, and has been an integral part to Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Ilsanker is also an Austrain international, and has represented them 17 times already, at the age of 27.

Rangnick’s approval

Despite Leipzig’s recent 5-1 loss to Ajax in a winter break friendly, the Leipzig sporting director still had high praise for the Austrian, Ilsanker.

Speaking to Leipzig’s Twitter page, Ralf Rangnick told them that “Stefan Ilsanker is an all-rounder. He has really proved how important he is for the team this season”.

Rangnick and Leipzig manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl will certainly be expecting more of the same from Ilsanker for the rest of the season.

Second-half of the season

With the winter break almost over now, Leipzig and Ilsanker will be looking to build upon their already impressive start of the season, in which they only lost two Bundesliga fixtures.

The newly promoted side currently sit second in the table, just three points behind German giants, Bayern Munich.

Of course, holding onto Emil Forsberg will be key to Leipzig’s success, however, the form of Ilsanker and a few other overlooked players will also be very important. Such as, Naby Keita and Timo Werner.

Leipzig have recieved much praise this year, and although many people disagree with the roots of the club, what they are currently doing is quite incredible. If they manage to pull off the seemingly impossible task, of beating Munich to the league title, they will be the first team to win it in the past seven years, that isn't Bayern or Borussia Dortmund.