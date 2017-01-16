Arjen Robben pens Bayern extension

(Source : @FCBayern / Twitter)

Bayern Münich announced today the news of Arjen Robben's decision to extend his existing deal with the Bavarians to summer of 2018 .

The news will certainly be welcomed by the fans of the Dutchman and the club as well, as the 32-year old has been performing at the top level for several years now and his exploits have helped him gain numerous title-triumphs with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Munich a second home for Robben

Robben's deal was supposed to expire at the end of this season but with this extension, he becomes the fourth Bayern player to further his stay at the Allianz Arena after Robert Lewandowski, Franck Ribery and Rafinha signed extensions at the club.

The 32-year old was delighted with his contract extension and said that he is "pleased" to be playing for the Bavarian giants for yet another year ahead. He praised the club and highlighted his relation with club in saying,"The club is one of the best in the world and Munich has become a second home for my family and me."

One would think that at the age of 32, Robben's desire would've lessened given his age, however he looks raring to go and further underlined his desire to play for the club and said that, "I want to continue playing at the highest level and win as many titles as possible."

Robben is one of the best in his position says Rummenigge

Bayern chief-executive Karl Heinz Rummenigge expressed the club's joy at Robben's decision to extend his stay with the club. He also praised the Dutchman highly and said that Robben is "one of the best in the world" in his position on the right wing.

Rummenigge also highlighted Robben's commitment to the club and said that,"He's been in Munich for nearly eight years now, and in that time he has become an integral part of our club. We're very happy he will don the FC Bayern shirt for another year."

Robben joined Bayern from Real Madrid in the year 2009 and since then has gone on to play a huge role in Bayern's successes over the year including scoring the winner against Borussia Dortmund in their treble winning season of 2012/13 under Jupp Heynckes. The Dutchman has also enjoyed many other successes including five Bundesliga titles, four DFB Cups, the 2013/14 UEFA Super Cup and the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup.

Since joining the club, Robben has scored 82 goals in 152 appearances in the Bundesliga for the German giants and has also been in good form this season, scoring five goals in ten appearances so far in the season.