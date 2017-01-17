Kyriakos Papadopoulos joins Hamburg on loan

Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images

Bundesliga side Hamburger SV have completed the signing of Greek defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos on a six-month loan from Bayer Leverkusen.

Papadopoulos originally joined newly-promoted RB Leipzig during the summer but struggled with fitness and managed just one appearance for the title contenders before seeing his loan cut short. He now gets a second chance this season, but this time with relegation strugglers Hamburg, and should see plenty more game time if he can stay fit.

The 24-year old underwent knee surgery back in November but has recovered now and looks to turn his young career around as Hamburg aim to stay in the Bundesliga.

Papadopoulos permanently signed for Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 after originally joining them on loan. After 31 appearances last season, he was sent out on loan to RB Leipzig ahead of the current campaign but after the club’s superb start, the Greek international could not get into the squad before suffering a knee injury.

Already in training

His loan was eventually cut short and after regaining fitness, he has found another club with half the season remaining. The defender spoke about his second loan spell of the season, saying, “HSV are a big club. I hope I can help the club and the team achieve their goals. I am fit and I am looking forward to join my teammates in training.”

Papadopoulos did in fact train with his new club for the first time on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s game. Hamburg currently sit third from bottom in the Bundesliga and will have it all to do in order to move out of the relegation playoff spot.

The addition of Papadopoulos could be crucial to Hamburg’s survival in Germany’s top flight as they have conceded 31 goals this season, the most in the league. The 24-year old could make his debut this weekend as Hamburg travel to face Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon.