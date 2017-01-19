Margreitter extends with Nürnberg

Image credit: Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images

On Thursday, 1. FC Nürnberg announced that they had extended defender, Georg Margreitter's contract.

The Austrian's deal was set to expire in the summer, but the club have acted to ensure that he will remain with them past the end of the season.

It is not yet clear how long the 28-year-old has extended for, with the Franconian outfit opting to remain silent on any details.

A key member of the squad

It's been a frustrating 2016-17 so far for Margreitter, who has spend the majority of the Hinrunde on the sidelines with a ligament injury.

However, in the four games he has started, Nürnberg are unbeaten (two wins, two draws). That, if nothing else, underlines his importance to Alois Schwartz.

Now fit again, he will be hoping to lead the club up the table to where they finished with him fit for the majority of last campaign.

Margreitter was a figurative brick wall at the back last term, helping lead Nürnberg to a play-off place and averaged two points per game in his 25 2. Bundesliga games last year.

Bornemann and Margreitter have their say

Andreas Bornemann, the club's sporting director, spoke to the official website along with Margreitter when the news was announced.

He said, "Georg has developed into an important player in his time here in Nürnberg. He assumes responsibility on and off the pitch, and has a high standing within the team."

Bornemann added, "We see him as a central figure for the future and are excited he has decided to come along that path with us."

Margreitter himself explained: "Simply, I feel really great here with the Club and I am proud that I can continue to be a part of this team and their sporting future."

He concluded, "Now, however, I am concentrating fully on the rest of the preparations and the upcoming Rückrunde to be as successful as possible."