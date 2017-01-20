Augsburg extend with Moravek and Janker

Image credit: TF-Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On Thursday, FC Augsburg announced that they had agreed contract extensions with both Christoph Janker and Jan Moravek.

The pair had deals until the end of the season, though Janker has been handed an extra year and Moravek is set to stay with Augsburg until 2020.

Janker remains with FCA

The 31-year-old defender joined Augsburg from Hertha BSC midway through the 2014-15 campaign and despite initially being a bit-part player, has been key this year.

Defensive injuries has seen Janker play in 12 of the 16 Bundesliga games this season, which already matches his total from the previous campaign.

Similarly versatile like Moravek, Janker has found himself playing anywhere across the back four and also in defensive midfield when called upon.

Janker said, "We've a special team spirit inside the dressing room and the club. The environment at the club is also brilliant, I want to be a part of this community in the future."

Moravek tied down for three more years

The 27-year-old midfielder may not be one of the biggest names in the Augsburg squad, but has proven his worth since arriving from Schalke 04 in 2012.

He has made 62 appearances in three-and-a-half years, more than he has managed at any other club. His versatility across the pitch has proved key in that sense.

Having failed to nail down a spot under Dirk Schuster, Moravek started both games under Manuel Baum and will be hoping that continues into 2017.

Morvaek expressed his delight, "I'm thrilled that I will be able to carry on putting on the FCA shirt in the next few years. I want to help the team continue its path to success."

Both will be hoping to feature in Saturday's game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, as the Bundesliga returns from the Winter Break.

Quotes via FC Augsburg