Yabo joins Arminia Bielefeld on loan

Image credit: TF-Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On Thursday, Arminia Bielefeld announced the arrival of Reinhold Yabo from RB Salzburg.

The midfielder has joined on loan until the end of the 2016-17 season, with no mention of an option to buy.

Getting back to form and fitness

Following a full year without football thanks to a serious knee injury, Yabo will be desperate to show just what he can do on the pitch once more.

The 24-year-old left Karlsruher SC in 2015 with the promise of a big move and European football with Austrian Bundesliga champions, RB Salzburg.

However, fast forward 12 months and it was only towards the end of 2016 that he was fit enough to feature again.

During his time with Karlsruhe, his two seasons saw him become the league's elite midfielder. Unfortunately, however, they fell just short of promotion to the Bundesliga.

Now back in the league where he made his name, Yabo will add new energy and bite into Arminia's central midfield.

Yabo and Arabi have their say

Speaking to the club website when the news was announced, Yabo said: "After my time out injured, it is important for me to gain as much play time as possible." He added, "Therefore I am pleased that the loaned worked out and confident that it will be successful for both sides."

Yabo explained, "I am convinced that together we still have a lot to achieve and I am really excited for the Rückrunde with Arminia."

Sporting director, Samir Arabi explained: "I am absolutely delighted that Reinhold will play the Rückrunde with Arminia." He continued, "In 2. Bundesliga he is a high-profile player, who in his time with Karlsruher SC attracted plenty of attention."

Arabi concluded, "With him we have found the optimal player, who we have been searching for in central midfield."