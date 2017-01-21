Steinhöfer in, Kleinheisler out at Darmstadt

Image credit: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On Friday, SV Darmstadt 98 announced the arrival of Markus Steinhöfer and the departure of Laszlo Kleinheisler.

The signing of Steinhöfer is no surprise, with the defender having been on trial since November. He has penned a deal through until 2018.

As for Kleinheisler, he only joined the Lilies in the summer but has had his loan stopped short and looks set to return to Ferencvaros.

Steinhöfer signs

A full-back who loves to attack, Steinhöfer will offer a more adventurous option for Darmstadt heading into the second half of the season.

The 30-year-old right-back has won Austrian and Swiss championships, as well as enjoying a stint in Spain along with his multiple clubs in Germany.

Head coach, Torsten Frings gave his thoughts on the new arrival, "Markus Steinhöfer has already been here for a while, knows the team and also left a superb impression in the training camp. We are pleased that he is now our player."

Steinhhöfer told the club website, "I feel like I've already been a part of the team for a while and am very happy that it is also now official. I am thrilled that is has happened. Now I'm excited at the challenge and chance here."

Kleinheisler heading home

In the case of Kleinheisler, his six-month stay with Darmstadt seems to have flown by and is over before it ever really started.

The midfielder made 12 appearances in his short time with the club, scoring one goal and setting up one further for his team-mates.

Speaking on the decision for him, Frings said: "There is interest from Budapest, and Laszlo wants to take this chance in his homeland. We were open minded, especially since it would have been hard for him to get regular play time."

Quotes via SV Darmstadt 98