Dortmund announce Isak signing and Pulisic extension

Isak is the latest youngster to be snapped up by Dortmund (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund have today announced the signing of teenage sensation Alexander Isak, and that Christian Pulisic has extended his current deal at the club to 2020.

The next Zlatan

The Swedish striker has been one of the most highly rated prospects in European football this season, after the 17-year-old striker broke into AIK Solna’s first team during the 2015/16 season, in which Isak scored 10 goals in 21 Allsvenskan appearances for the club.

Every major club in Europe seemed to be scouting the striker, with one report suggesting that over 70 scouts from clubs all over the continent attended one match to scout Isak.

It was reported last week that Isak was set to sign for Real Madrid, and that the club even had booked a hotel in Madrid for the teenager, so that he could sign his Los Blancos contract the next day, however Dortmund swooped in at the last second, to sign Isak right under Real Madrid’s nose.

The striker joined the Bundesliga club for a reported fee of €10 million on a long-term contract. Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a club statement: "Alexander Isak is a hugely-talented striker, who many top clubs in Europe wanted to sign. We are delighted that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund."

He added, "Both BVB and the player himself are convinced that this transfer has great potential."

Tying down the talent

As well as announcing the signing of Isak, the club also announced that American winger Pulisic has signed a new deal with club, keeping the 18-year-old at the club until 2020.

The Pennsylvania-born attacker is one of the highest rated youngsters to come through the Dortmund academy in recent years, and under Thomas Tuchel, Pulisic has seen plenty of game time this season in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Speaking to the club's official website, Pulisic said: "I still have a lot to learn. I feel Dortmund offers the best conditions to do that. I have the chance to play in front of over 80,000 fans. We have the best supporters in the world - it does not get any better than that!"