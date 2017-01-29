Abdoulaye Ba completes 1860 Munich loan

Image credit: 1860 Munich

On Wednesday, 1860 Munich announced the arrival of FC Porto defender, Abdoulaye Ba.

The 26-year-old centre-back has joined on a loan deal through to the end of the season, with 1860 securing an option to buy also.

New 1860 head coach, Vitor Pereira is already well acquainted with the centre-half from his time at both Porto and Fenerbahce.

Time to finally settle down?

Despite still being contract to Porto - as he has been throughout his entire career in Europe - it is yet another loan move for Ba.

Temporary spells with SC Covilhã​, Coimbra, Vitoria Guimarães, Rayo Vallecano, Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor have all been and gone before heading for Sechzig.

A very physical defender but with the capacity to make a mistake, Pereira will be hoping that his prior experience with him can eradicate the latter.

He will add some much needed depth to the position, given that the Portuguese likes to play with three central defenders.

Power and Pereira have their say

Speaking to the club website as the news was announced, Vitor Pereira and CEO Anthony Power both explained their feelings on the deal.

Pereira said, "We have already worked together in Porto and with Fenerbahce. He has a super character, is technically strong and quick.

"He also knows exactly want I want from a centre-back." Power then commented on the current situation with the team, saying: "Vitor and his team have worked very well."

Power also made it clear that there would be more signings to come within the next week, "With the generous support of Hasan Ismaik, we were able to strength the team not only with Abdoulaye but also with other quality players for the Rückrunde."

1860 return to competitive action on Friday, as they welcome SpVgg Greuther Fürth to the Allianz Arena with the 2. Bundesliga's return.