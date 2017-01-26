Borussia Dortmund duo Neven Subotic and Adrian Ramos both leave on loan

Photo: Getty/Gualter Fatia

Borussia Dortmund pair Neven Subotic and Adrián Ramos have both been loaned out by the club, with Subotic joining 1. FC Köln and Ramos heading to Granada CF.

Subotic will be looking to put a long-run of injuries behind him and finally get some regular playing time with Peter Stöger’s European place-chasing side.

Meanwhile Ramos joins Granada ahead of a permanent move in the summer to Chinese side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan FC, for a reported fee of around €12 million.

Subotic excited to join Köln

Subotic has had a torrid time with injuries problems since rupturing his cruciate ligament in late 2013, and has been limited to just six Bundesliga appearances since the beginning of last season due to a succession of further problems.

He had been due to leave the club for Middlesbrough in the summer, but he failed his medical after doctors uncovered a rib injury that required surgery. His only action since recovering from his operation were two starts for Dortmund’s second team in late November.

Now Subotic, who has won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund, will spend the rest of the season with Köln, with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke saying that his “great service” to the club meant they were happy to comply with his request to seek first team football elsewhere.

Subotic told the Köln club website that he was joining the club “with a smile on my face” and was “excited to take on this challenge.” Meanwhile his new coach Stöger believes that he “can become an important player for us in the next six months.”

Subotic (centre) with Peter Stöger and Jörg Schmadtke. | Photo: 1. FC Köln

Ramos prepares for lucrative China move

As for Ramos, he leaves Dortmund after two-and-a-half years with the club, during which time he has mainly served as cover for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Having impressed with previous club Hertha BSC, he never hit the heights with Dortmund, scoring 13 goals in 52 appearances, mostly from the bench.

Whilst the double-transfer announced on Thursday is unusual, Granada and Lifan are connected by John Jiang, president of Granada and owner of Lifan. He will play for the La Liga strugglers until the end of the season, before moving to China in the summer.

After declining a move to Guoan FC in the summer, this time Ramos has decided to make the move, with Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc saying they had “granted his wish” to leave the club.

Zorc also described it as “a very valuable offer” for Ramos, who turned 31 last weekend. Having been omitted from the side against Werder Bremen on Saturday, his final appearance for the club came in the 2-2 draw with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in December.

Quotes via Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Köln.