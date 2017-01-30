Werder Bremen confirm the signing of Swedish full-back Ludwig Augustinsson

Augustinsson spent two years in Denmark before heading for the Bundesliga. (Photo: Getty Images)

Werder Bremen have confirmed the signing of Swedish international full-back Ludwig Augustinsson for an undisclosed fee, in a deal that will see the 22-year-old make the switch to the Bundesliga at the end of the current season.

Augustinsson will remain with Copenhagen until the end of the season

Augustinsson has spent the last two years of his career playing in the Danish top-flight with FC Copenhagen, and he will remain there until the end of the current season after which he will link up with Die Werderaner.

Anders Hørsholt, the director of the Danish club, said that the deal shows "that we are able to create players that are interesting for the biggest leagues in Europe" and went on to add that "the chance to show off internationally" was the "next step in [Augustinsson's] career".

Despite the Swede's departure now having been confirmed, he will still fulfill his duties as a Copenhagen player until the end of the season due to an agreement between themselves and Werder Bremen that he would return to the Danish side until next season.

Embed from Getty Images The 22-year-old has taken part in the UEFA Champions League this season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Swede fully committed to the cause until his Bundesliga move takes effect

"We know that he will be deeply focused to finish the job in FCK and finish strong here in both the Super League and in Europe", Hørsholt told the club's official website, also using the opportunity to make clear that fellow left-back Nicolai Boilesen will "begin to compete with Ludwig for a spot as left back" in the immediate future.

Augustinsson himself also spoke to the club's official website upon the confirmation of the deal, stating that "it is crucial for me that I finish strong and help the club and the team to success in both Europe and the title chase".

Augustinsson is the second player that Werder Bremen have acquired from Copenhagen in the winter transfer window, following the signing of Thomas Delaney earlier in the month.