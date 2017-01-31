Mikael Ishak joins Nürnberg

Image credit: 1. FC Nürnberg

On Monday, 1. FC Nürnberg announced the arrival of Swedish striker, Mikael Ishak.

The forward has signed from Randers FC in Denmark, with the club not confirming the length of fee involved. Transfermarkt, however, suggest it is until June 2020.

Impressive in Denmark

After beginning his career in his native Sweden with Assyriska FF as a teenager, his form and goalscoring ability soon saw him snapped up by 1. FC Köln. However, he failed to make an impact with the Billy Goats and failed to find the net in his 19 games across a year-and-a-half spell.

Several loan spells followed before he eventually joined Randers in August 2014. That has seen the 23-year-old hit form and show his true ability. Ishak scored 34 goals and added five assists during his 78 games in Denmark, something he'll be hoping to replicate on his return to Germany.

Ishak has been a regular in Swedish national teams and was part of the Olympic Team during the summer, as well as the 2015 European under-21 championship winning side.

Bornemann and Ishak have their say

When the news was announced, sporting director Andreas Bornemann and Ishak himself gave their thoughts on the deal. Bornemann said, "We are very pleased that Mikael has chosen our Club and that the transfer has now worked out in Winter."

The sporting director added, "He has shown and proven his scoring ability during the last three years in Denmark and has maintained his performance despite his age."

Ishak concluded, "I am really looking forward to this exciting opportunity in Nürnberg. I hope that I can get settled quickly and help the team and the club soon."

The Swede will be forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a knee injury this weekend, as they make the trip to 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday.