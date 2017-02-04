Wurtz extends with VfL Bochum

Image credit: VfL Bochum

On Friday, VfL Bochum had extended the contract of forward, Johannes Wurtz.

The attacker, who only just joined the club in the summer, was originally set to stay until 2018. Now, Wurtz is tied down until 2020.

Hitting the ground running

Having stagnated somewhat during his time at SpVgg Greuther Fürth, a change of scenery seems to have done the trick for a player who was deemed a talent during his time at Werder Bremen. While he played an important role with SC Paderborn 07, he perhaps hasn't been appreciated quite as much since.

Wurtz has never played a part in so many goals in a single season during his 2. Bundesliga career, having contributed five goals and three assists at the Ruhrstadion. The 24-year-old seems at home and has settled quickly - something that is music to the ears of Bochum fans.

Hochstätter and Wurtz have their say

Upon the announcement of the news, both Christian Hochstätter and Wurtz spoke to the club website.

He said, "Johannes Wurtz has proven, in just the half year that he has now played here in Bochum, that he is an absolutely valuable addition for our game. His long-term commitment to the team and the philosophy that we want to work and operate with here show that he has fully identified himself with the goals we have set ourselves."

Wurtz himself was extremely complimentary about how things have gone in the Ruhr valley, "The trust that has been given to me, I would like to show that through my performances. When VfL came to me and raised the issue of contract renewal, I did not have to think about the issue for a long time."

He continued, "The team has taken plenty of steps to achieve their goals and I hope that I can play my part in that so that we are successful. I have been able to convince myself of the philosophy behind what the team are playing, and I can say in the past months that this approach is the right one for me. The perspective is just right."