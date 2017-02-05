Ömer Toprak to join Borussia Dortmund next season

(Source: TF- Images / Getty)

Borussia Dortmund have put to bed weeks of rumours linking them to Bayer Leverkusen's Ömer Toprak by agreeing a transfer with the Turkish international that will see him move to the club on a four year deal.

The deal will officially be announced at the end of the season by Dortmund, however the move was confirmed by them on their official website as the club agreed to meet Toprak's release clause which sees him join Tuchel's side from the 2017/18 season.

Toprak brings valuable experience to Tuchel

The signing of Toprak might just be what Tuchel needs to effectively fill the void of Mats Hummels who departed for Bayern Munich earlier in the summer transfer window of 2016.

Toprak is a seasoned Bundesliga player having made 181 appearances for SC Freiburg and his current club, Leverkusen. The Turkish international has also chipped in with the occasional goal, five to be precise and has made 23 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, scoring twice in Europe's elite tournament.

With the departure of Neven Subotić to 1. FC Köln on loan, which seems like it might lead to a permanent transfer away from Dormtund for the Serbian international, the signing of Toprak is a statement of intent from Tuchel as he aims to bolster his squad for a better title challenge in the coming season.

Toprak fully focused on Leverkusen

Currently still busy with Leverkusen in the challenge that is ahead of them in the second half of the season, Toprak remains fully focused on helping Roger Schmidt's side make it to the European places as they aim to put a poor first half of the season behind them.

Toprak's departure will certainly leave a huge void in the Leverkusen line-up, the Turk is a leader for his teammates and is a vital presence in the heart of the defence for Schmidt's side.

Dortmund, on the other hand are very please to have acquired Toprak's signature, with sporting director Michael Zorc saying that Toprak is a "strong defender" with international experience and "great leadership qualities".

Dortmund have stated that they will make no further comment on the move out of respect for rivals Leverkusen and will speak further on the transfer at the end of the season.