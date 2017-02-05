VfL Bochum 1-1 Karlsruher SC: Late equaliser secures Bochum a point

VfL Bochum remain unbeaten at their home ground as Johannes Wurtz equalised late on, following Stefan Mugosa's debut goal that gave Karlsruher SC a short-lived lead.

Team news

VfL Bochum coach Gertjan Verbeek was far from pleased with last week's defeat against Union Berlin and changed his starting eleven in two positions. Tom Weilandt and Jan Gyamerah replaced Alexander Merkel (bench) and Patrick Fabian (injury).

As expected, Karlsruher SC head coach Mirko Slomka didn't change much of his winning team following their 3-2 victory over Arminia Bielefeld last Sunday. However, Slomka was very impressed by newcomer Fabian Reese from Schalke 04 in recent training sessions and gave 19-year-old the opportunity to form part of their starting eleven, replacing Bjarne Thoelke.

Chances on both sides

Karlsruhe had the better start of the two teams as they enjoyed more of the possession. A free-kick from Moritz Stoppelkamp nearly gave the visitors the lead as the following header from Grischa Prömel could be defended.

Bochum also had their chances in the first 15 minutes as they began to work their way into the game. It was Jan Gyamerah's cross that found Peniel Mlapa's head, yet the Togolese forward's glancing effort went past the post.

Image credit: Bundesliga.com

Short day for Bochum's Nils Quaschner

The game eventually became more physical as many fouls slowed down the flow of the match. Nils Quaschner had to be subbed off early on as he injured himself following a man-to-man with Erwin Hoffer. VfL Coach Gertjan Verbeek had to react and brought Görkem Saglam on after 15 minutes to fill the gap.

Mirko Slomka's men created more chances but yet couldn't find the back of the net as Hiroki Yamada won back the ball by the half way line. He played in Hoffer on the right flank who tried to find Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos, though Manuel Riemann caught the cross without any problems.

It was an up-and-down in the first 30 minutes of the match. VfL Bochum again fought themselves forward superbly in attempt to take the lead as Saglam crossed from the right wing feeding Peniel Mlapa, with his header again wide of the mark.

Reese impressing on his debut

It is not a secret that KSC were missing out on goals in the final third in the first half of this season. However, Slomka's men showed a great variety in their attempts and had various opportunities to take the lead. Reese played a major role in Karlsruhe's game as his ideas, runs and passes created more space for his team mates.

Reese also had opportunities himself, as corner from Stoppelkamp found the 19-year-old and his volley just missed the goal before Bibiana Steinhaus blew for half-time.

No changes were made as the second period started. Just like it ended, the game continued to be very physical on both sides. The first chance after the break went to KSC, as Fabian Reese received the ball after Charis Mavrias' throw-in, though his effort wasn't to trouble Riemann.

Following Reese's opportunity, it was Bochum's turn again. Anthony Losilla extended a free-kick superbly with his back-heel, where Tim Hoogland was a step too late to tap in to take the lead, which was the best opportunity for the hosts until then.

Mugosa with a perfect debut, Wurtz strikes late

Stefan Mugosa came from 1860 Munich to Die Badener in attempt to help KSC score more often. Coach Slomka subbed on the new arrival and just 10 minutes into the game he found the back of the net as KSC took a deserved lead. Stoppelkamp made his way on the right wing, who passed back to Grischa Prömel who then tried to take a shot. His attempt was deflected and luckily reached Mugosa, who finished by heading it in with just 15 minutes to go.

The lead did not last long as Johannes Wurtz made use of a gap in the KSC defence and equalised in the 85th minute, thanks to a superb pass from Peniel Mlapa who somehow received the ball in a ping-pong style.VfL Bochum stole a point from the visitors as Johannes Wurtz late strike was enough to secure a 1-1 draw.

Karlsruhe travel away again to 1860 München next Saturday, whereas VfL Bochum make their way to Hannover 96 next Monday.