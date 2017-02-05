FC Augsburg 3-2 Werder Bremen: Bobadilla completes comeback for hosts to stun Die Werderaner

Raul Bobadilla's 90th-minute strike completed a stunning comeback for FC Augsburg as they defeated Werder Bremen 3-2 at the WWK Arena on Sunday afternoon to move up to tenth in the Bundesliga table.

The visitors twice took the a lead in the game but two goals in the last ten minutes of the game saw the hosts claim a big win. Theodor Gebre Selassie opened the scoring for the visitors but Jonathan Schmid equalised two minutes later.

Max Kruse then restored the visitors lead from the penalty spot in the second half but a second equaliser for the hosts was scored by Ja-Choel Koo before Bobadilla scored in injury time to seal a very important win for the team.

Both teams had early chances to take the lead

The game started at a great pace with both teams having chances early on to take the lead in a crucial game for both sides. Firstly, the visitors went close when a long range strike from Serge Gnabry went just wide of the goal.

It was at the other end though that the opening goal should have been scored. Bobadilla was the culprit for missing two big chances in a matter of minutes. Firstly, he found himself in space in the box but saw his goalbound shot well saved by Felix Wiedwald.

A few minutes later then a great cross from Philipp Max found the striker free in the box but somehow he put his header wide of the goal when he should have at least hit the target.

Hosts scored two minutes after the visitors took the lead

Them misses proved costly though as the visitors took the lead in the 26th minute when a well worked free kick from Zltako Junuzovic found Thomas Delaney at the back post, who in turn headed back across goal, with the ball falling to Gebre Selassie to put the ball into the net..

This goal sparked a reaction straightaway from the hosts as they got the equaliser two minutes after falling behind when a brilliant through ball from Bobadilla found Schmid and he put the ball into the back of the net to score his first goal of the season.

After that both sides kept pushing for a second goal but some last ditch defending saw the scoreline on level terms at half time in a game that was very pleasing on the eye as both teams showed their intent to win the game from the beginning.

The start of the second half was much different than the whole of the first half as both teams lost a bit of their momentum they had.

Kruse restored the visitor's lead from the penalty spot

This was until it burst into life after the hour mark when a brilliant bit of skill from Gnabry saw him fouled in the penalty area by Martin Hinteregger which saw referee Christian Dingert point straight to the spot.

Kruse stepped up to take the penalty for the visitors and confidently sent the keeper the wrong way to give the visitors something to try and cling onto for the remainder of the game.

Two goals in the final ten minutes saw the hosts complete a stunning comeback

They were doing a good job until the hosts managed to get themselves a second equaliser in the game when Koo stole in behind the visitor's defence to cover a Paul Verheagh cross into the back of the net.

From their either team could have won it as they had chances but the hosts were the ones who were clinical enough and they managed to complete the comeback in injury time.

Bobadilla, who missed a number of chances during the game, got one last chance in the game and put the ball into the back of the net to give the hosts a very valuable three points in a game they were pushed hard to do so.