Bayern Munich 1-0 VfL Wolfsburg: Costa's deflected strike sends defending champions through to Pokal quarter-finals

INCIDENTS: DFB Pokal last 16 match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, held at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayern Munich advanced to the quarter-finals of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday evening after they defeated VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 at the Allianz Arena in a game that failed to live up to its billing.

Douglas Costa scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute after his deflected shot went into the net to give Carlo Ancelotti's the win.

The Wolves just couldn't get going at all during the game and limped out of the German cup with a whimper as their bad domestic form continued as the Bavarians will now wait to see who they get in the next round.

The hosts were denied by Casteels early on

As expected, straight from the kick off, the hosts started quickly and created early chances and would have been in front if it wasn't for Koen Casteels, who kept his side in the game early on.

Firstly, Mats Hummels found himself in space in the box from a free kick but his goalbound shot was well kept out by Casteels.

Arjen Robben was next to test the shotstopper after a good ball from Philipp Lahm was volleyed towards goal by the Dutchman.

Bayern's dominance finally told when Costa's deflected shot gave them the lead

The pressure on the visitors goal though did finally pay off as the hosts finally got themselves in front. It came from the left foot off Costa, who picked the ball up outside the box and his goalbound shot took a huge deflection off Luiz Gustavo and went into the back off the net, past the helpless Casteels.

Hummels had another big chance to make it 2-0 after a fantastic free kick from Xabi Alonso found the defender but his header went wide of the goal when he should have done much better than he did.

The visitors didn't do much in the first half in terms off going forward as they were focused on making sure that the hosts didn't run away with the game early on and put the game out of sight.

Overall though, the Wolves were going to need to be more attacking in the second half if they were going to get back into the game but at the same time that couldhave meant more goals for the hosts.

Hosts failed to kill the game off with a second goal

The problem for the visitors was that they just couldn't string any sort of passes together to create any big chances of note until late in the game.

The first chance of the second half went the way of the hosts when Thiago headed a good chance over the bar after a great delivery into the box from David Alaba.

Moments later, Costa was denied his second goal of the game after a good passing move from the hosts ended with the winger going through in the box but his weak shot was saved by Casteels.

After these chances the game went into a big lull with the visitors unable to make any inroads in the game as the hosts also couldn't get the killer second goal to see off the Wolves.

Neuer made crucial late saves to prevent the Wolves from taking the game to extra time

Then all of a sudden, the game came to life in the final ten minutes of the game when Yunus Malli, on as a second half substitute, was played through on goal but saw his shot well saved by Manuel Neuer.

They had another big chance not long after that as Daniel Didavi forced Neuer into another save from the edge of the box.

But in the end, the hosts went through to the quarter-finals in a game that really won't live long in the memory of many people.