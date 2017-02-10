Erzgebirge Aue 0-0 SpVgg Greuther Fürth: Violas miss chance to move out of bottom three

Erzgebirge Aue and SpVgg Greuther Fürth played out a goalless draw in East Germany, with the point not enough to lift Aue out of the relegation places.

The hosts though will have felt they should have won it, with excellent chances put to waste by Pascal Köpke and Dimitrij Nazarov.

The draw at least continues Fürth’s recent revival, whilst Aue are now level on points with Arminia Bielefeld and three clear of bottom side FC St. Pauli.

Aue in need of points

Aue remained second-bottom of the 2. Bundesliga table coming into this game, and had won just twice at home all season. One of those vital victories, against 1. FC Heidenheim two weeks ago, was however followed by a 2-0 defeat in their last match against SV Sandhausen.

Pavel Dotchev promised changes after that game, and here he made three. Calogero Rizzuto and Mario Kvesic were recalled with Albert Bunjaku given a first start since joining the club. Fabian Kalig, Nicky Adler and Dimitrij Nazarov dropped to the bench.

Unlike their hosts Fürth have for the time behind moved clear of danger, with an impressive 4-1 win over Hannover 96 helping to build momentum under Janos Radoki. However they were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal in midweek by Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Balázs Megyeri regained his place in goal from Sascha Burchert, with Sebastian Freis and Sercan Sararer also coming in. Johannes van den Bergh joined Burchert on the bench, whilst Robert Zulj was suspended.

Good first half for the defences

An early Aue attack saw a Kvesic cross pass through the box, eventually reaching Sebastian Hertner whose shot was deflected away from goal. Otherwise though, it was an attritional first half, with both sides defending well.

Megyeri was the busier of the two goalkeepers, saving an ambitious shot from Rizzuto and a header by Bunjaku from a Kvesic cross. Aue’s top scorer Pascal Köpke almost came close to a sight on goal, but was disposed with a well-time tackle by Marcel Franke.

The best chance of the half came in the final five minutes through Freis, who announced earlier in the day that he will leave Fürth in the summer. He appeared to be offside when the ball was sent forward from the centre-circle by Sercan Sararer, however the flag didn’t go up and he chased it down, only for Adam Susac to get back to block his shot.

Chances pass Aue by

Within a minute of the restart Aue had their best chance to open the scoring. Bunjaku, coming in from the right, crossed towards Köpke at the far post, but the ball proved to be out of his reach.

Fürth also had a good early chance in the second half. Receiving the ball from Veton Berisha, Patrick Sontheimer tried to turn the ball in, however Martin Männel was able to do his job in the Aue goal.

Aue though were the team getting up the pitch more often. There had appeals for a handball in the Fürth box turned down, whilst Megyeri saved attempts from Simon Skarlatidis and Christian Tiffert, and Skarlatidis also put a good chance well wide of goal.

The best opportunity of all though came with five minutes left. Substitute Nazarov couldn’t initially contact with a Tiffert cross, and although he had a second bit it was kept out by Megyeri. The ball then fell to Köpke but he couldn’t get it in either. It could have been a precious three points, but instead it’s just the one.