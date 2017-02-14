SL Benfica vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream Score Commentary in UEFA Champions League 2017

Refresh content

With that all in mind, join us again before kick-off for a rundown of the official team news and more build-up as we prepare for what should be an interesting last 16 tie.

Borussia Dortmund predicted XI: (4-1-4-1) Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Bartra, Schmelzer; Weigl; Dembélé, Castro, Guerreiro, Reus; Aubameyang.

SL Benfica predicted XI: (4-4-2) Ederson; Nelson Semedo, Luisao, Nilsson Lindelöf, Eliseu; Salvio, Fejsa, Pizzi, Cervi; Jonas, Mitroglou.

Dortmund have concerns over before Lukasz Piszczek and Marcel Schmelzer but both should be fit in time to start the game. As for Mario Götze, Emre Mor, Sven Bender, Nuri Sahin and Sebastian Rode, however, they will still be resigned to watching from the sidelines as they continue to battle their way back from injury problems.

The hosts are without tricky winger, Andrija Zivkovic through suspension this evening. Alejandro Grimaldo and André Horta will play no part on Tuesday evening due to injury, although Eduardo Salvio looks like he will be able to put any doubts over his fitness behind him in time to earn a starting berth.

As for Dortmund, it's been a topsy-turvy season for the Westfalen outfit. Inconsistency has been rife in their league campaign, with points dropped on a regular basis overshadowing wins over RB Leipzig and co. They did manage to advance to the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals after beating Hertha BSC on penalties and can take heart that their best performances have come in the Champions League this term. Will they be able to replicate that tonight, though?

Benfica currently sit atop the Liga NOS tree with 51 points from their 21 games, although they are just a point clear of FC Porto in second. They've won three of their last five games, with a surprise defeat to Vitoria and draw with Boavista proving their only two slip-ups. The capital club finished second in Group B to reach this stage, and would have topped the group had they bested Napoli in a final game shoot-out.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of Borussia Dortmund’s last 16 first leg tie against SL Benfica. The German side head to Lisbon in indifferent form, yet their UEFA Champions League group stage exploits give hope that there is a chance of making a deep run in the competition. However, they face a talented and determined Benfica side who will certainly be no pushovers.