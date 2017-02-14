Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in UEFA Champions League 2017

Join us again ahead of kick-off for all of the team news and further build-up to what should be an exciting match in Bavaria.

Arsenal will be without long-term absentee Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey and Lucas Pérez, with the latter ruled out on Tuesday with a hamstring problem. In addition, defender Carl Jenkinson has been left out of their Champions League squad. Granit Xhaka, familiar with Bayern from his time with Borussia Mönchengladbach, returns from a four-match domestic suspension.

As for team news ahead of the game, Bayern were handed a boost when veteran midfielder Xavi Alonso took a full part in training on Tuesday, after he was forced out of training with a knee problem on Monday, with Ancelotti confirming in his pre-match press conference that he is fit to start. They will though be without Franck Ribéry and Jérôme Boateng, although both are nearing returns.

Arsenal have managed to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League on every occasion since the second group phase was axed in 2003. However they have failed to progress from the last 16 in each of the last six seasons. As well as the two occasions against Bayern, they have also been knocked out by AC Milan, AS Monaco and twice by FC Barcelona, who saw them off last year with 2-0 and 3-1 wins.

Bayern of course are trying to regain the Champions League for the first time since 2013, with a manager in Ancelotti who has won it five times, twice as a player and three times as a manager, most recently in 2014 with Real Madrid. However during Pep Guardiola’s reign, they were fated each time to fall to each of the Spanish ‘big three’ in the semi-finals. It was Atlético who denied them a place in the final last season, with the German champions going out on away goals.

Not that everything is all rosy for Bayern. They needed the full 90 minutes to find the net against lowly FC Ingolstadt 04 at the weekend, despite eventually scoring twice. And even though they’ve won seven of their eight competitive games since their 1-0 win against Atlético in their last group game, their performances since the long winter break have not been convincing. The key though is that they have still kept winning.

That was never going to last. The annual Emirates Stadium meltdown is now in full swing. Arsène Wenger’s future has been thrown into doubt once more, not least because his current contract expires in the summer, and league defeats against Watford and Chelsea seem to have ended realistic hopes of a title challenge once again. They did at least beat Hull City, in unconvincing and controversial fashion, on Saturday.

In theory, topping the group meant Arsenal would finally get an easy draw in the last 16. Of course, they didn’t. That said, when the draw was made back in December, this looked like the perfect time for Arsenal to play Bayern. The German giants had been stuttering under Carlo Ancelotti, whilst Arsenal were in excellent form.

After a perennial series of second-place finishes, Arsenal finally came out as group winners, with Paris Saint-Germain’s match day six draw against Ludogorets Razgrad meaning the Gunners piped them to the post. They remained unbeaten throughout, for the first time since reaching the final in 2005-06, beating both Ludogorets and FC Basel as well as drawing their two matches with PSG.

Despite Bayern’s status as favourites for this tie, they were actually one of the non-seeded sides for the last 16 draw, after finishing second behind Atlético Madrid in Group D. Defeat away to the Spaniards, as well as the shock loss in Russia against FC Rostov, consigned them to their fate, although they did win their other four games, including both against the other team in the group, PSV Eindhoven.

In their group stage meetings last season, Arsenal surprisingly beat Bayern 2-0 at the Emirates, with Olivier Giroud and Mesut Özil scoring, but they were put to the sword by Bayern in the return match, losing 5-1, which included a double for Thomas Müller.

It is also the third time in that period that they have met at this stage. On both occasions, in 2013 and 2014, Bayern came out on top. The ties followed a similar pattern, with Bayern winning the first leg in London before Arsenal valiantly tried to save grace at the Allianz Arena, the setting for tonight's match, scraping a win and a draw, although ultimately in vain.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s coverage of the latest instalment in the recent rivalry between Bayern Munich and Arsenal in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. It is the fourth time in five seasons that the two sides have come face-to-face, and such is the regularity of their meetings, it seemed almost inevitable that would be drawn together again when the draw was made back in December.