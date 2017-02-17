Hertha BSC vs Bayern Munich Preview: Can Hertha stop the unstoppable?

Image credit: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hertha BSC haven't recently played to their best, their recent 2-0 defeat at Schalke 04 was especially disappointing following their superb performance at Borussia Dortmund. Hertha have only one victory in their last four league matches, a 1-0 win at home over FC Ingolstadt 04.

Bayern Munich's last Bundesliga defeat was in November away in Dortmund. Can the hosts stop another Bayern win at the Olympiastadion?

Dardai praises Ancelotti's Bayern

It is not a secret that Bayern Munich play outstanding football. Their recent 5-1 victory over Arsenal last Wednesday in the Champions League should be a warning for Hertha. Their head coach Pal Dardai knows about Bayern's strengths and is incredibly impressed by Carlo Ancelotti's team. Yet he stresses the importance of his team's form: "I could constantly praise Bayern. Everybody knows how strong the team is, but our form will be more important.

"Many components are coming together. We have to defend well, stand tight and play aggressively", explained Dardai. "We stay loyal to our way to play, no bus parking. It is vital that be improve in all our sections," the Hungarian said, who yet has not seen a goal for his team versus the Bundesliga champions.

Hertha's record against Bayern Munich is very one-sided. In 66 clashes, Hertha have only won ten, drew 16 and lost 40 times to the mighty Bayern. Their's last victory over Bayern dates back to February the 14th in 2009, where Hertha celebrated a 2-1 home victory over the Reds. Hertha's last goal versus Bayern was in March 2014, though this game was lost 1-3 at home.

Minimum target is one goal

Our minimum target is to score one goal." Dardai's plan is to "win the ball, eventually gain some dangerous free-kick positions, good combinations and, of course, create scoring opportunities."

Hertha played impressive football against Borussia Dortmund during the DFB-Pokal. Dardai will be trying to "be guided by our game at Dortmund. We looked good there." If they play like in Dortmund, the home side can definitely be an obstacle for Ancelotti's men.

Ibisevic still looking for a goal

Vedad Ibisevic is Hertha's top goal-scorer, however the Bosnian has not found the back of the net in a long time. Although he has some problems with his ankle, the forward is eager to play and finally score again. His team mate and midfielder Per Ciljan Skjelbred could move back into the starting eleven. The Norwegian was sitting on the bench last week during their 2-0 defeat at Schalke and could replace Fabian Lustenberger.

Bayern full of confidence

Bayern's incredible 5-1 victory over Arsenal last Wednesday should be a big warning for the home side. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti explained that "the match versus Arsenal boosts our confidence." Nevertheless, the Italian stressed that "Hertha is a very strong opponent. We have to be very concentrated tomorrow. The Bundesliga is another competition."

The 57-year-old is still looking for his starting eleven for tomorrows match at the Olympiastadion. "There might be some rotation in our starting eleven in comparison with our game versus Arsenal." Though, it is possible that German international Thomas Müller could be starting on Saturday; "After his goal last Wednesday we were all very happy with Müller's performance", praised Carlo Ancelotti.

Ribéry and Boateng not ready yet

Bayern's injury list is not the shortest. The most prominent members are Franck Ribéry and Jerome Boateng. Ribéry is currently undergoing individual rehabilitation and will not be able to play against Hertha. However, the Frenchman "might be ready for our next match versus Hamburg", informed Ancelotti.

Concerning Boateng, Anclotti explained that he "needs around three weeks" until he could be an option again. It is possible, that a few players could get a rest after the intense games Bayern had recently. This could include Xabi Alonso and Phillip Lahm.

Predicted starting XI

Hertha BSC (4-2-3-1): Jarstein; Pekarik, S. Langkamp, Brooks, Plattenhardt; Skjelbred, Stark; Haraguchi, Darida, Kalou; Ibisevic.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Rafinha, Martinez, Hummels, Alaba; Vidal, Thiago; Robben, Müller, Douglas Costa; Lewandowski.

Quotes from Hertha BSC and Bayern Munich.