Karlsruher SC vs 1. FC Union Berlin Preview: Hard task for KSC as they host confident Union Berlin

Mirko Slomka versus Jens Keller. Both have experienced international football, coaching Bundesliga side Schalke 04 in the UEFA Competitions. Though, who would have ever thought to see these two prominent coaches facing each other in the 2. Bundesliga? Well, it is a game of two extremely different situations.

Karlsruher SC's form recently improved under new-coach Mirko Slomka and caused great euphoria in the town in the northern Black Forest. Though, a last-second defeat last weekend away at 1860 Munich, which was Slomka's first, made Karlsruhe sink deeper into the relegation battle. Die Badener are currently 15th with 18 points, just one point above bottom of the league Arminia Bielefeld. A victory is therefore important for Slomka's men.

Union Berlin's situation is the complete opposite. Die Eisernen could climb up to the third place and take over Braunschweig, who dropped points against Erzgebirge Aue on Friday. The reds are unbeaten in four consecutive league games which is the longest streak in the 2. Bundesliga at the moment. Their 3:1 home victory over Bielefeld last week gives Berlin good confidence for their away game.

The first clash this season saw Union Berlin demolishing Karlsruhe 4:0 at home. Will we see another game with many goals this Sunday?

Slomka rotates completely

"We're expecting an incredibly strong opponent. Union has a hugely great and stable team", praised KSC head-coach Slomka. "Of course we would have liked to forget the 95th minute in Munich last week, but you have to be fully concentrated until the last second in football.

"That is why we are in a situation now where we will have to collect some points this Sunday here at home."

Alongside the Munich game, KSC has also conceded a late strike away in Bochum a week earlier (1:1), costing Karlsruhe another victory. Concentration seems to be an issue which will have to be fixed.

Especially now, the blue-whites expect two strong sides at the Wildparkstadion. Following the clash with Union Berlin, KSC will host Hannover 96 two weeks later. "These will be hard challenges", explained Mirko Slomka.

In order to gain more points, the 49-year-old is changing his starting eleven completely. Firstly, the head-coach will have to replace the suspended Grischa Prömel (sending off) and Hiroki Yamada (fifth yellow). It is possible, that Franck Kom would start for Prömel next to Jonas Meffert, while Charis Mavrias or Fabian Reese could move up to the midfield and cover Yamada. Defender Dennis Kempe is also coming back after his suspension and will start on Sunday.

Furthermore, Slomka is also making a change between the posts, with captain Dirk Orlishausen returning in goal to replace Réné Vollath. Orlishausen had a superb game during the week in a friendly versus Wormatia Worms (2:0), having also saved a penalty. It is also unclear if Moritz Stoppelkamp starts for KSC. The midfielder was suffering from a concussion and has missed sessions in the beginning of the week.

Superb start into 2017

Union Berlin gained seven points out of the last three games, moving Die Eisernen up to fourth in the league. Union head-coach Jens Keller heard of Mirko Slomka's praising words; "When you manage to be so high up in the table after 20 match days, you're of course considered a top team.

Keller continued by saying, "It is lovely to be appreciated by other teams and being perceived as a top team in the 2. Bundesliga."

"Every game is a key match"

"Though, it is important now not to be intimidated by that and show our strengths on the pitch", expressed the 46-year-old. Keller has surely analysed Karlsruhe in order to prepare for Sunday. He has noticed that "Karlsruhe signed a few more players during the winter break.

"If you have a look at their development since Slomka took over, you can see that they have stabilised themselves", he added.

Jens Keller knows that the 2. Bundesliga is incredibly competitive where anybody can beat anybody. During the press conference, the head-coach explained that "every game is a key match."

Keller went on to stress that "you don't win out of nowhere. It is not like you win easily against the lower teams. You have to work for it."

Kroos suspended, Leistner back again

Just like against Bielefeld last week, the reds will have to leave out an important player. Team captain Felix Kroos, brother of Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, is suspended for this game due to collecting his fifth yellow. However, Toni Leistner is available again after his suspension last week.

Nevertheless, Jens Keller did not reveal who could replace Kroos on Sunday; "Eroll Zejnullahu is surely an option, but we could also field Redondo or Skrzybski on that position.

"A reformation fielding two strikers with Philipp Hosiner is also possible", informed Keller, before he added that "We have shown great tactical variety."

Predicted Line ups

Karlsruher SC (4-4-2): Orlishausen; Valentini, Kinsombi, Figueras, Kempe; Meffert, Kom; Reese, Stoppelkamp; Hoffer, Mugosa.

1. FC Union Berlin (4-3-3): Busk; Trimmel, Leistner, Puncec, Pedersen; Zejnullahu, Fürstner, Kreilach; Skryzbski, Polter, Hedlund.