Bayer Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2017

Refresh content

With all that in mind, join us again before kick-off for some more team-updates, official line-ups and more build-up live from the BayArena as we prepare for what should be an interesting last 16 tie.

Atlético Madrid predicted XI: (4-4-2) Moya; Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Filipe Luis; Gabi, Koke; Saul Niguez, Ferreira-Carrasco; Griezmann, Gameiro.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI: (4-4-2) Leno; Henrichs, Toprak, Dragovic, Wendell; L. Bender, Kampl; Bellarabi, Brandt; Havertz, Chicharito.

Good news for Diego Simeone. Jan Oblak has been given all clear for the match in Leverkusen. However, the head coach will have to do without Augusto, Tiago, Diego Godín, Juanfran and Alessio Cerci.

Roger Schmidt will have to pass on Jonathan Tah, who is absent for die Werkself. Lars Bender had to miss the final training session, though he's expected to be fit for the match. Furthermore, free-kick specialist Hakan Calhanoglu remains banned and will therefore not help out the Germans during tonights clash.

Atlético Madrid are placed fourth in La Liga at the moment, seven points behind top of the league and city rivals, Real Madrid. The team of head coach Diego Simeone has not lost in eight consecutive league games, having recently beaten Gijon 4-1 away after a 3-2 success at home over Celta de Vigo. Atleti's form is not the worst and definitely a hard task for the German hosts.

Leverkusen are currently eighth in the Bundesliga, having recently won twice in a row. Roger Schmidt's side's 3-0 home victory over fifth place Eintracht Frankfurt was followed by an impressive 3-1 away at FC Augsburg. Leverkusen's main man will definitely be striker, Javier Hernández. The Mexican has scored four goals in those last two games. Can he find the back of the net today?

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Bayer Leverkusen's last 16 first leg tie against Atlético Madrid. The Germans want to make up their defeat against the Spanish side as Atlético beat Leverkusen at the same stage in the Champions League back in 2015. Can they cause a surprise? Follow us live from the BayArena, but until then, we'll have plenty of pre-match build up and analysis from me, Boris Gradecak. Stay tuned!