Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-0 1. FC Heidenheim: No goals to celebrate Karneval

Both Fortuna Düsseldorf and 1. FC Heidenheim threw everything forward in search of a goal, but ultimately the game ended in a battling 0-0 draw.

Team news

Friedhelm Funkel was desperate to end Fortuna's eight-game winless streak but had to do without Adam Bodzek after he broke his hand last weekend. Axel Bellinghausen also dropped out of the starting eleven after their 1-0 defeat to Greuther Fürth, allowing Robin Bormuth and Rouwen Hennings back into the side.

For Heidenheim and Frank Schmidt, they were trying to bounce back from their breathless 2-1 loss against VfB Stuttgart. Timo Beermann, Arne Feick and Tim Skarke all came in as Matthias Wittek, Hauke Wahl and Denis Thomalla were restored to the starting line-up.

Tough first half

Despite looking limp in attack for the last few months, Fortuna came forward with real verve from the start. Their pressure almost paid dividends as clever exchange on the right opened up space for Julian Schauerte, although neither Marcel Sobottka or Lukas Schmitz could take advantage and Kevin Müller made a routine save.

After Ihlas Bebou's effort on goal was deflected wide, Heidenheim slowly began to work their way back into the game. They were handed a huge chance to go ahead when Oliver Fink's way-ward back-pass was picked up by John Verhoek as he raced through and round Michael Rensing. Thankfully for the hosts, the angle was just too tight.

The remainder of the half was somewhat understated. The two teams were locked in a midfield battle and given the strength that both possess in the area, it was no surprise that they were struggling to break through the wall. Bebou and Rouwen Hennings were doing their utmost, but that clear-cut chance was avoiding the two attackers.

Second half

The restart saw Fortuna come forward from the off and they almost took the lead after a free-kick bobbled to Kevin Akpoguma in the area. Unfortunately for the loanee defender, his first touch was poor and it was easily cleared. Skarke responded for Heidenheim with a dipping drive from range, which zipped narrowly over the crossbar.

Müller was called into action to make the most crucial save of the match from Marcel Sobottka after he broke past the Heidenheim back-line. However, the visitors' stopper was in no mood to give up his clean sheet. Though it was Schmidt's side who almost grabbed a spectacular opener, with Tim Kleindienst's effort a carbon copy of Skarke's.

Fortuna launched a late seige that saw Kaan Ayhan blooded and battered as he attempted to turn the cogs in midfield. Emmanuel Iyoha came close as they continued to pile the pressure onto their visitors, but Heidenheim did not fold and secured a draw.