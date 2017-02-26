Schalke 04 1-1 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Rudy equaliser denies Royal Blues

Sebastian Rudy scored a late equaliser to save TSG 1899 Hoffenheim a point against Schalke 04, but the visitors will come away disappointed they didn't earn more than a draw.

Alessandro Schöpf scored for the third game in succession to give Schalke an early lead, but Hoffenheim would establish themselves as the better side.

However it took until just over ten minutes from the end before the Hoffenheim captain popped up to head home Steven Zuber’s cross to ensure they at least got something from the match and shored up their top-four place.

Royal Blues looking to move up the league

Schalke came into the game unbeaten in three Bundesliga matches, but still nervously looking over their shoulders as they battle to move further away from trouble. They also remained 11 points behind Hoffenheim and the top four.

After completing their UEFA Europa League last-32 tie in midweek, they made just one change from their 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln a week ago, with Matija Nastasic retaining his place from the PAOK tie after Naldo was ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin injury.

Hoffenheim are still in the top four, despite losing their previous two away games. Julian Nagelsmann made just one change from the side that beat struggling SV Darmstadt 98 2-0 last weekend, with Benjamin Hübner replacing Pavel Kaderábek, who had a calf injury. The scorer of both goals against Darmstadt, Andrej Kramaric, remained on the bench.

Hoffenheim had won the previous encounter 2-1 back in September, which had been their first win after four draws. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had given Schalke the lead before goals from Kramaric and Lukas Rupp.

Schalke strike first but Hoffenheim more enterprising side

Nadiem Amiri had an early opportunity kept out by Ralf Fährmann, but it was the hosts who would score with the first attack. Guido Burgstaller crossed the ball into his fellow Austrian Schöpf, with Oliver Baumann caught on his feet as the shot came in.

Despite Schalke having the early advantage it was a fairly even first half, but whilst Hoffenheim had more attempts they lacked the cutting edge to make them count. A free kick from Kerem Demirbay caused a few problems before it was cleared by Nastasic, whilst Zuber went over on a couple of occasions too.

Burgstaller offered the biggest threat for the hosts, without troubling Baumann much. Meanwhile Leon Goretzka had a shout for a penalty when he was nudged into by Benjamin Hübner, but there wasn’t really much of a case.

Hoffenheim kept up their hunt for an equaliser before the break. Ermin Bicakcic had a shot saved by Fährmann after he was found by Rudy. Demirbay then had a good chance, but his shot was blocked by Fährmann after the Schalke keeper had forced him wide, with Bicakcic then firing the loose ball over the net.

Rudy eventually brings Hoffenheim level

The half time break offered little change in momentum, with Hoffenheim playing the more productive football. Hübner headed over a Demirbay free-kick whilst Sandro Wagner went wide. Burgstaller remained a frustrating figure at the other end, failing to complete a one-two with Schöpf and sending a cross straight into the arms of Baumann.

Hoffenheim nearly though went two behind, all of their own doing. Baumann looking to move the play forward by passing to Hübner, who with Burgstaller lurking inexplicably sent a heavy back-pass towards his keeper, leaving Baumann scrambling to get back. He couldn’t get there, but fortunately for them the ball went wide.

Nagelsmann brought on both Adam Szalai and Kramaric in search of an equaliser, and the former should have got it. Wagner headed on the cross from Demirbay into his path, but he couldn’t connect his head with it – had he done, it would have been 1-1.

Instead it fell to Rudy to finally earn parity for his side. A long ball from Kevin Vogt was chased down excellently by Zuber, whose cross was perfectly placed for his skipper who headed home the long-deserved equaliser.

Neither side had a clear chance to win it. Bentaleb shot wide whilst Choupo-Moting missed out with a couple of opportunities after coming from the bench, whilst for Hoffenheim, Wagner’s header was taken by Fährmann. No-one could have begrudged them a late winner, but it finished all-square.