Sportfreunde Lotte vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Can Pokal giant-killers claim biggest scalp of all?

Photo: Getty/Joachim Sielski

The DFB-Pokal reaches the quarter-final stage, and Sportfreunde Lotte host Borussia Dortmund in one of the biggest games in the small club’s history.

Until this season the 3. Liga side hadn’t even won a game in the competition, yet now they are one of just eight teams remaining and host one of the tournament favourites.

However there’s every chance they can pull of their fourth, and biggest, upset of the season against the three-time winners, with home advantage likely to be a big factor.

A tough assignment for Dortmund

Trailing Bayern Munich by 13 points in the Bundesliga, and behind 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League under-16 tie with SL Benfica, the Pokal is Dortmund’s best hope for a trophy this season, which would be the first since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival in 2015.

They have already overcome a trip to fourth-tier Eintracht Trier, and were taken to penalties at home by both 1. FC Union Berlin and Hertha BSC. Lotte will provide a different test altogether.

The team from the far northeast of North Rhine-Westphalia have already caused three upsets this season, knocking out Bundesliga opposition in Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as 1860 Munich in the third-round three weeks ago.

They are in good form, having won their last two league matches, and are well-rested after their game at the weekend against Chemnitzer FC was postponed. That was the second home match in succession they have had called off, and the poor quality of the pitch at the FRIMO Stadion is likely to be a major leveller for the visit of Tuchel’s men.

Freiberger and Dej the danger men for Lotte

In two years with the club, the previously-unheralded Ismail Atalan has taken Lotte from the Regionalliga West, and regular games against Dortmund’s second team, into to the 3. Liga and straight into the mix for a second successive promotion.

Although they are only seventh at the moment, the two recent postponements have seen them fall behind, and even then they are only three points off the top three in the notoriously competitive league.

Two of their biggest threats will come in the form of Kevin Freiberger and André Dej. Freiberger has scored 11 goals this season, including the extra time equaliser against Leverkusen. Meanwhile former Polish youth international Dej has contributed seven goals and eight assists, with one of each in the tie against Bremen back in August.

Their top assist maker though is centre forward Bernd Rosinger, who has set up 11 goals in addition to the six he has scored. However Saliou Sané, who joined in January from Holstein Kiel, may be more likely to get the nod up front after scoring his first two goals for the club against Rot-Weiß Erfurt in their previous match.

Tuchel wants his side to adapt to the challenge

Speaking ahead of the game, Atalan said there was a lot of anticipation amongst his side for the match, but that they "are not nervous.” He described Dortmund as a “role model” for their style of play, both in attack and in transition, and identified Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their biggest threat.

He believes that there are “two faces” to Dortmund though, and that his side can take encouragement from their recent surprise defeat at SV Darmstadt 98. He also praised the unity of his own team, saying that this made them believe that they “can beat anyone.”

Fortunately for Dortmund, Tuchel is approaching the game as seriously as possible. He believes that Lotte are “as strong as a second division team,” and he expects them to take the game to his side.

He admitted that the pitch, which one journalist as described as a “grassland”, would be “a disadvantage” for his side, but he wanted his players “to accept” that they might make mistakes and to adapt “the passing speed to the surface.” He also emphasised the need to avoid focusing on “any external circumstances and scenarios,” particularly the apparent gulf between the clubs.

Götze set for long lay-off

After going three games in all competitions without a win, Dortmund have recorded two solid 3-0 wins against VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg, with Aubameyang appearing to return to form with a brace against Freiburg on Saturday.

Tuchel is unlikely to make major changes to his side, other than to freshen it up. “Playing away on Saturday and then again on Tuesday gives you the shortest turnaround time,” he said, saying a decision on team selection would be made after their training session. Marcel Schmelzer, rested against Freiburg, and designated Pokal keeper Roman Weidenfeller are likely to come in though.

In addition to Sven Bender, Nuri Sahin and Sebastian Rode, they will be now without Mario Götze for the foreseeable after he was ruled out with a metabolic disorder, whilst Sokratis will miss out after his red card against Hertha and Alexander Isak is out with a thigh problem.

Lotte have few injury concerns, with only defender Philipp Steinhart and back-up goalkeeper Yannick Zummack set to miss out. Unless Atalan has any special plans for Dortmund, they are likely to stick to their usual 4-3-3 formation, as well as retain the same eleven that started against Erfurt.

Predicted line-ups

Sportfreunde Lotte: (4-3-3) Fernandez; Langlitz, Rahn, Nauber, Neidhart; Pires-Rodrigues, Gorschlüter, Dej; Freiberger, Sané, Lindner.

Borussia Dortmund: (4-1-4-1) Weidenfeller, Piszczek, Ginter, Bartra, Schmelzer; Weigl; Schürrle, Pulisic, Kagawa, Reus; Aubameyang.

