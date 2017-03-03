VfL Bochum 1-2 Fortuna Düsseldorf: Hosts collapse late on as Fortuna pressure pays off

Manuel Riemann's own-goal and a penalty from Ihlas Bebou ended Fortuna Düsseldorf's barren run, and cancelled out Peniel Mlapa's opener in a 2-1 win over VfL Bochum.

Team news

Following their second win in a row with a dogged defensive showing during their 1-0 triumph over 1. FC Nürnberg, Gertjan Verbeek's men remained unchanged.

For Fortuna and Friedhelm Funkel, they followed their 0-0 draw with 1. FC Heidenheim with just one inforced change. Kaan Ayhan was ruled out with his nasty eye injury, allowing young hopeful Emmanuel Iyoha a starting berth.

Mlapa strikes before the break

Over 24,000 fans were packed into the Ruhrstadion under the floodlights but had little to cheer for in the opening 10 minutes. A few set-pieces and a few hopeful shots were fired towards goal at either end although none came to anything of note. Felix Bastians' tame header that landed in the hands of Michael Rensing summed things up.

From there, Fortuna picked up the pace and created a flurry of opportunities. Rouwen Hennings twice went close in quick succession as he attempted to break his goal drought. His header was brilliantly tipped over by Riemann before the Bochum stopper rushed out to close the forward down and kick away his sliding effort.

Lukas Schmitz then had a cross which cracked off the crossbar, in a period where both sides grew increasingly frustrated with a series of fouls and decisions which seemed unfair to both. During that time, Bochum got back on track as Mlapa had a goal chalked out for offside and Rensing expertly turned Dominik Wydra's drive past the post.

The home surge would prove too much before the interval, and they earned the opener as a result. A cross from Nico Rieble picked out Anthony Losilla and his touch fell kindly for Mlapa to slam past the helpless Rensing. It wasn't pretty, but the striker was more than pleased to net his seventh of the season.

Fortuna turn it around in the second half

From the restart, that lead would last just two minutes. A tidy move down the left saw the troublesome Schmitz break into space and cross towards Hennings, with his scuffed volley smacking the crossbar. The ball was set to bounce out, only to deflect in off Riemann's back as the stopper looked on bemused as to what had happened.

After that, chances followed for both. Oliver Fink sent a speculative effort just wide after sustained pressure, while Tim Hoogland almost put through his own net. Pawel Dawidowicz cracked the post for Bochum and Anthony Losilla had a second goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

It looked like Bochum would hold onto the draw, yet some late drama meant they were on the wrong end of the result. Wydra sent off for a second yellow moments before Selim Gündüz clumsily brought down Bebou. He picked himself up and dispatched the penalty coolly to end their five-month wait for a win. Both teams remain in mid-table as a result.