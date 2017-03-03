Dynamo Dresden 3-3 1. FC Kaiserslautern: Six-goal thriller sees spoils shared in Dresden

In what was a stunning encounter from start to finish, Dynamo Dresden and 1. FC Kaiserslautern drew three-all in a thrilling game at the DDV-Stadion.

After Robert Glatzel's brace had given the vistiors the lead, a brace from Stefan Kutschke and Manuel Konrad's strike gave Dynamo the lead. Kacper Przybylko would, however, grab an equaliser with just three minutes to go.

Team news

For Dynamo, it was a case of trying to build upon their 4-1 win away at rivals, Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday. Uwe Neuhaus brought Konrad and Fabian Müller into the side as both Marco Hartmann and Andreas Lambertz were suspended and dropped to the bench, respectively.

Following their 2-0 defeat at VfB Stuttgart on Sunday, Norbert Meier made three alterations to that starting side. Marlon Frey, Przybylko and Jacques Zoua dropped out, as Patrick Ziegler, Naser Aliji and Glatzel all returned to the starting line-up.

Four goals before the break

Given their defensive strength, it was perhaps no surprise to see Kaiserslautern keeping things tight in the opening 15 minutes away from home. Yet their solidity was matched by an ability to counter with speed, as Marvin Schwäbe was twice called into action to deny Sebastian Kerk and Glatzel's powerful efforts from the edge of the area.

That early pressure would pay dividends as the Red Devils went ahead. Kerk's corner wasn't met by anyone until it reached the back post and Ziegler, as he somehow managed to keep the ball in play and half-volley it back into the six-yard box. Glatzel was on hand to nick the ball in ahead of the Dynamo defence, and give them the lead in the process.

The man who came out of nowhere after the winter break was soon at it again, grabbing his fourth goal since the restart. A throw-in saw Kerk spin his man and feed Glatzel, who had his initial shot blocked. The ball dropped kindly for the 23-year-old to side-foot the ball home confidently from eight yards and into the bottom right corner.

With the home fans disgruntled an immediate response was necessary and just five minutes later, they had one. Marvin Stefaniak's cross was low but bobbled up for Giuliano Modica, who set the ball back to the edge of the area for Konrad to strike. A fortunate deflection and the ball had evaded Julian Pollersbeck, giving the hosts some hope.

What followed was an onslaught, as Dynamo moved forward in numbers. Aias Aosman had two glorious opportunities, both of which were halted by Pollersbeck, while Kutschke nodded wide of the far post and Philip Heise's free-kick went inches past the upright. The best chance fell for Stefaniak, as Aliji somehow cleared off the line.

The hosts would get an equaliser with the final effort of the half, however. A hopeful free-kick was sent towards Kutschke and he went down with Ewerton all over his back. Robert Hartmann had little hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot, with Kutschke stepping up and firing the ball under Pollersbeck from 12 yards.

Two late strikes share the spoils

The second half began much like the first, as both sides had tightened up in a bid to prevent a further flurry of goals from going in. It was the same players on each side who looked dangerous, though, with Kerk and Aosman still pulling the strings for their respective teams.

Time continued to pass without much if any difference between the two sides. Substitutions were the order of the day, as well as the occasional yellow card, as both sides bid to get the winning goal that they desperately craved.

With 13 minutes left, the breakthrough came with the first real moment of note in the game. Aosman's pass managed to get Niklas Kreuzer in behind the visiting defence and his low cross was slid into the net by the outstretched leg of Kutschke. His brace had given Dresden the turnaround that looked so unlikely just 40 minutes prior.

However, there would be one last sting in the tail. Marcel Gaus sped away after a one-two with Kerk before driving into the box and squaring for Przybylko, who fired into the top corner from 12 yards and left the Dresden defence standing. The result leaves Dynamo in fifth, and Kaiserslautern in 13th.