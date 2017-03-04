1860 Munich 1-2 FC St. Pauli: Comeback Kiezkicker win in Munich

Goals from Lasse Sobiech and Aziz Bouhaddouz helped FC St. Pauli to a vital 1-2 away win over 1860 Munich on Saturday, who had gone ahead through Lumor.

Team news

Following their 2-0 loss at 1. FC Union Berlin last weekend, where their attack was far from free-flowing, Vitor Pereira opted for two changes. Stefan Aigner and Ivica Olic came into the fold, as Levent Aycicek und Christian Gytkjaer dropped to the bench as a result.

As for St. Pauli and Ewald Lienen, they made just one alteration from the side that strolled past Karlsruher SC on Monday evening. Lasse Sobiech returned to the side in place of Sören Gonther at centre-back.

Visitors turn things around after going behind

Given the magnitude of the game, both teams were keeping things tight in the opening stages. 1860 were the side with more of the ball and play, with Amilton and Maximilian Wittek continuing to look dangerous at every opportunity. They both had early opportunities to test Philipp Heerwagen from range, although neither would trouble the 'keeper

It was proving to be the proverbial game of chess in the middle of midfield, with St. Pauli struggling to find a way past the four men from Munich. In the same instance, the Hamburg outfit had a very sturdy back-four that had not budged despite the pressure that was being applied by the Lions.

However, that would soon tell and a wonderful move saw 1860 edge into the lead. Bouhaddouz felt he was fouled by Abdoulaye Ba but Bibiana Steinhaus waved play on. From there, Aigner drove through the defence before sending the ball across goal. Lumor had timed his run excellently, and matched that with an equally impressive finish.

This seemed to be what Ewald Lienen's side needed to wake from their slumber. Waldemar Sobota was also key in that, as his 20-yard curler crept narrowly wide. He would earn them a penalty, though, as his volley caught the arm of Ba inside the area. Sobiech stepped up and confidently sent the ball into the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

Level pegging at the break would have flattered either, though St. Pauli were not complaining when they went into half-time with a lead. Enver Cenk Sahin had a hat-trick of assists on Monday evening and added another to set up Bouhaddouz. A wonderful cross from deep allowed the Moroccan to glance home for his fourth in two games.

Second half stutters, St. Pauli stay strong

While Sobota nearly snuck in ahead of Stefan Ortega to give the visitors a two-goal cushion, 1860 did their utmost to force themselves back into the game. Amilton had an effort bravely blocked by Sobiech, while Olic sent a shot on the angle into the side-netting before Aigner's half-volley had Heerwagen scrambling across goal to watch it wide.

In a bid to get the goal they were so desperate for, Pereira brought on Gytkjaer and Michael Liendl for Olic and Romauld Lacazette to get more creativity into the attack. The Dane almost got in straight away, but was snuffed out by the excellent Heerwagen. Lienen had to respond, and replaced Mats Möller Daehli with Philipp Ziereis.

After that, St. Pauli went into their shell and spent the final half hour camped in their own half. To their credit and to a man, they held firm. Amilton continued to be a source of concern but his shots from range were largely off target. Thanks to the win, St. Pauli moved just a point behind 1860 in 14th and remained three clear of the relegation play-off.