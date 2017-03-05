1. FC Heidenheim 2-2 SV Sandhausen: Hosts fight back from two-down to earn draw

Despite taking an early two-goal lead through Jakub Kosecki and Denis Linsmayer, SV Sandhausen had to settle for a 2-2 draw with 1. FC Heidenheim.

The hosts drew level through goals either side of half-time, with Arne Feick and Marc Schnatterer getting on the scoresheet.

Team news

Following their nil-all stalemate with Fortuna Düsseldorf a week previous, Frank Schmidt made just one change to the starting line-up as Matthias Wittek returned to the side in place of Tim Skarke.

As for Sandhausen, Kenan Kocak opted for four alterations after their 1-0 loss to Eintracht Braunschweig. Damian Roßbach, Tim Kister, Julian Derstroff and Andrew Wooten were all replaced by Leart Paqarada, Tim Knipping, Kosecki and Richie Sukuta-Pasu.

Sandhausen start well, Feick gives Heidenheim hope

Just 120 seconds into the game at the Voith-Arena, and the first chance provided the first goal. Philipp Klingmann was given far too much time for a crosser of his ability to pick his spot in the box, and naturally he found it. The ball bounced perfectly for Kosecki to strike first time, with his half-volley leaving Kevin Müller with no hope of saving it.

Sandhausen were the team in the ascendcy and looked good value for their lead, with a handful of half chances that saw them and Sakuta-Pasu go close to finding another.

Heidenheim just weren't finding their flow in the first half an hour and would be further punished on the break for some lacklustre play. As soon as Lucas Höler was released down the right wing, there was a sense of inevitability about the end result. He sped towards the box and cut-back for Linsmayer to side-foot past Muller alone in the box.

The hosts responded immediately and thought they had found a route back into the game when Timo Beermann nodded home from a free-kick. It was correctly pulled back for a foul in the middle of the box, and to make matters worse - Beermann was injured. However, injury would also strike SVS as Linsmayer had to be replaced by Daniel Lukasik.

Sandhausen continued in control of the game until the final minute of the half, where they allowed Heidenheim a way back into the match. Marc Schnatterer's set-piece delivery again proved the key, although a distinct lack of marking was also a major factor as Feick was given a free run and header to nod in from six-yards to halve the deficit.

Schnatterer levels but hosts can't find a winner

The restart brought with it a change, as Denis Thomalla came off the bench to replace Ronny Philp in an attacking switch from Schmidt. Heidenheim made the early running after the break but found no way through a determined Sandhausen defence, and one which would see Damian Roßbach replace Leart Paqarada early in the half.

Heidenheim gradually started to move through the gears in the second half and after a few near misses, they drew level. Tim Knipping handled in the area and left Christian Dietz with little choice other than to point to the spot. Skipper Schnatterer stepped up and confidently sent the ball past Marco Knaller, despite the 'keeper going the right way.

Sandhausen were under real pressure from there on, and their constant fouling around the edge of the area didn't help matters. Schnatterer came close with free-kick efforts but the best chance fell late on to Thomalla, yet his header blazed over from close range.

A red card for Lukasik would matter little in the end, while John Verhoek also got himself a second yellow. The visitors hung on for a point that would end a three-match losing streak, although Heidenheim will be regretting their missed chance to go above Dynamo and into fifth.