VfB Stuttgart 1-1 VfL Bochum: Ginczek goal sees Swabians earn a point

VfB Stuttgart came from behind grab a share of the spoils with VfL Bochum, as Daniel Ginczek's strike cancelled out Anthony Losilla's birthday goal to earn a 1-1 draw.

Team news

For Stuttgart, they came away with a hard-earned point at Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday. Hannes Wolf, in a bid to change things after a massive effort across the board, opted for three alterations as Julian Green, Benjamin Pavard, Takuma Asano replaced Marcel Kaminski, Josip Brekalo and Berkay Özcan.

Following their late collpase against Fortuna Düsseldorf last weekend, Gertjan Verbeek made two changes to the side that fell to a late 1-2 defeat. Pawel Dawidowicz and Marco Stiepermann came in for Jan Gyamerah and Dominik Wydra.

Losilla strike the difference at half-time

The game began with both sides on the front foot and keen to come forward. A few tough tackles, notably from Jean Zimmer and Stiepermann, saw the teams earn early set-piece opportunities although they came to little. It was even and perhaps the sizeable effort from the hosts in Braunschweig was still in their legs somewhat.

Bochum's persistance and pace paid off in the early exchanges, as they took the lead following a spectacular counter. Losilla, Johannes Wurtz, Peniel Mlapa and Nils Quaschner were all involved with the former being on the end of the latter's ball across. Losilla made no mistake in taking a quick touch and slammed past Mitchell Langerak.

The visitors continued to move forward and cut through their Swabian opponents. Dawidowicz won the ball back midway through the home half before sliding in Mlapa, though his shot was narrowly off target. Moments later, a ball down the left saw Quaschner race through and cutback to the six-yard box but Wurtz's finish was well over the bar.

From there, Stuttgart began to grow in the game. Matthias Zimmermann replaced Anto Grgic in midfield and things were moving much quicker from then on. Christian Gentner shot wide after some good build up by Asano. Moments later, Carlos Mané's cross was volleyed narrowly over by Simon Terodde.

Stuttgart continued to push forward and further chances for Asano and Gentner saw them go close before Benedikt Kempkes blew for half-time with Bochum ahead.

Ginczek grabs an equaliser

The second half began with a double change for the visitors. Gyamerah replaced Dawidowicz, while Russell Canouse came on for Stiepermann. It was a start to the period that saw plenty of substitutions on both sides, with the teams having made all six changes within 65 minutes of the match.

Chances still weren't readily available at either end, with Zimmermann's crucial tackle on Wurtz a key moment while Quaschner and Mlapa continued to cause headaches.

However, while Bochum couldn't capitalise there was hope for Stuttgart. Terodde turned the ball into Carlos Mané after good inital play from Gentner, before the Portuguese drove to the by-line and produced a cross of real class. He picked out Ginczek arriving at the back post to slot home and level with 20 minutes left.

Yet with both teams looking absolutely spent, Ginczek's header that forced Manuel Riemann into a good save was the only moment of note after his equaliser. Stuttgart's lead at the top is now down to just two points, while Bochum have risen to 10th after the draw.