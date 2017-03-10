Erzgebirge Aue 1-0 Karlsruher SC: Nazarov seals second home victory for Aue

Karlsruher SC traveled to Erzgebirge Aue as Die Badener looked to continue their good form. However Dimitrij Nazaov’s goal from the spot, following a debatable penalty, was enough to give Aue their second home victory in this season.

Team news

The Violets recently appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach. Aue are desperately in need of points to survive in 2. Bundesliga. Tedesco therefore made three changes in the starting eleven after last week's 2-2 draw at Arminia Bielefeld. Calogero Rizzutto, Louis Samson and Mario Kvesic replaced Adam Susac, Fabio Kaufmann and Clemens Friedrich.

Karlsruher SC boss Mirko Slomka only made one change following their 2-0 victory over promotion favourites, Hannover 96 on Sunday. Moritz Stoppelkamp replaced Dennis Kempe. Enrico Valentini moved to left-back as a result.

Patient start from both teams

It was a very slow beginning to the game as plenty of passes kept the game steady but resulted in very few scoring opportunities. The stable defences were in control.

20 minutes into the clash and Aue had the first chance, following a cross from Pascal Köpke. He picked out Cebio Souku, who was one step too late to tap in the cross. Two minutes later, Köpke had another shot on target but Dirk Orlishausen was able to save easily.

The hosts had more chances in the first half, which saw Aue then take the lead in the 35th minute following a debatable penalty. Dimitrij Nazarov sent Köpke into the box, where Orlishausen then played the ball before clipping the falling former KSC forward. Nazarov stayed cool and struck home from the spot to put his side ahead.

A minute before half-time, Aue could have doubled their lead, following a superb shot from Sebastian Hertner after a great cross from the left. However, the ball missed the far post and it remained 1-0 for the home team as Robert Schröder blew the half-time whistle.

Hectic last few minutes

The second half again began without anything to mention. Karlsruhe enjoyed more of the possession, though the visitors failed to create any meaningful attacks throughout the whole game.

Time was running against Slomka, who brought on Hiroki Yamada, Oscar Zawada and Charalampos Mavrias to try and save a point in the Sparkassen-Erzgebirgstadion. Nevertheless, Aue’s defence were very compact and were able to clear and cut-out any Karlsruhe chances.

The last 10 minutes however, were very hectic. A corner for KSC caused Steve Breitkreuz and Fabian Kalig to collide as both Aue players needed treatment for their cuts.

Karlsruhe had two men more on the pitch and tried everything and anything to pick up a point away from home. The match heated up further on the benches, as Nicky Adler recklessly tackled Yamada just in front the technical area. The fourth official indicated four minutes of injury time, though KSC still couldn't get past Martin Männel.

It was Erzgebirge Aue that secured their second home victory of the season as Karlsruhe’s efforts were not enough. Aue travel to VfL Bochum next Sunday, where Karlsruhe host Fortuna Düsseldorf.