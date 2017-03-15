Fortuna extend with Adam Bodzek

Image credit: Oliver Hardt/Bongarts/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Fortuna Düsseldorf confirmed that they had extended with club stalwart, Adam Bodzek. The defensive midfielder penned a two-year extension on his deal that was set to run out this summer, while also adding an interesting option.

This would see Bodzek extend for a further two years again, although on the basis that he would be a key player with the under-23 side. In addition to this, the club will support the 31-year-old through his qualifications to earn his coaching badges; it is clear Fortuna are planning ahead with Bodzek.

Staying loyal to Fortuna

After beginning his career with MSV Duisburg just a short train ride north from Düsseldorf, Bodzek made 155 appearances all told for the Zebras before making the short journey to join Fortuna. Since arriving in January 2011, he has become an invaluable part of their side.

He helped the ESPRIT arena side to a Bundesliga return the year after he shored up the midfield and has stuck by them still. After playing a total of 169 games, netting five goals and adding eight assists, the tough tackler will hope to push towards the 200-mark in the next two seasons.

Bodzek and Funkel have their say

Speaking to the club website when the news was announced, Bodzek said: "Fortuna are not only a very special club, it has been a very important part of my life for many years. That's why I'm very happy that this will be the case in the future."

Head coach, Friedhelm Funkel added: "Adam Bodzek, with his personality and his enormous presence on the pitch, is one of the pillars of our team."

Bodzek, who has recently been sidelined with a broken hand, will be hoping to work his way back into the starting line-up after the international break. Before then, Fortuna take on an out-of-form Karlsruher SC this weekend.