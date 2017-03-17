Eintracht Braunschweig 3-2 1. FC Heidenheim: Reichel stunner seals comeback win

A last-gasp Ken Reichel winner ensured a 3-2 win for Eintracht Braunschweig, after a spectacular comeback saw off 1. FC Heidenheim. Marc Schnatterer gave the visitors the lead before Mirko Boland levelled. Arne Feick gave Heidenheim the advantage again from the spot, but Christoffer Nyman and Reichel's goals earned three vital points.

Team news

After their comeback win against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Monday evening, Torsten Lieberknecht opted for just one change as he aimed for consistency. That was an enforced move, too, as Marcel Correia's ankle injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Joseph Baffo earned a starting berth in his absence.

With German football's two longest-standing managers going head-to-head, Frank Schmidt also opted for just the one change. His side were attempting to break a run of three consecutive draws, and that move saw Denis Thomalla replace Tim Kleindienst in attack.

Level at the break

An early effort from Thomalla was a warning, but one which wasn't heeded by the Lions. Some great work from Tim Skarke started the move but it was all about Schnatterer's individual brilliance after that. He sold two players with a clever dummy before shifting onto his right foot and arrowing the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Braunschweig weren't to be deterred by the early opener and pressed immediately to find an equaliser. Pressure told and a corner from Hendrick Zuck found the head of Gustav Valsvik, although his effort went just past the far post with Heidenheim looking on helplessly.

From there, both sides traded chances. Given the strength of both on the wings, it was no surpprise to see the majority of attacks coming from out wide. Skarke continued to find Schnatterer on a regular basis but Jasmin Fejzic was up to the task on both occasions. At the other end, Reichel twice went close with powerful drives from range.

Just after the half hour and with the tide turned, Braunschweig would get back on level terms. Much like them failing to pay attention to Schnatterer, Heidenheim fell asleep from a corner and Feick let Boland steal a march on him. The midfielder still had plenty to do with his finish, falling over he crashed in off the post to level the scores.

The final 10 minutes of the half saw both teams go back and forward in search of the goal to take them ahead, yet neither could find a way through.

Reichel stuns Heidenheim

The second half began unlike that of the first, and it was instead the amount of changes made by both managers that outweighed the amount of clear cut chances. That pattern of play continued, though the best chance up to the hour mark fell to Heidenheim. Some stellar work by Sebastian Griesbeck saw Thomalla thunder over the bar.

After the 70th minute, however, things sparked into life. It all began with Thorben Siewer's decision to award the visitors a penalty, as Salim Khelifi hacked down Skarke. The Lions were furious, as they felt there was a clear foul on Domi Kumbela in the build-up. Unfazed by the situation, Feick stepped up and converted coolly.

That joy would be short-lived and Braunschweig found an equaliser just five minutes later. Khelifi quickly made up for his error at the other end, and with the ball bobbling around the area he provided a calming presence. He danced around the box before sending a low cross into the six-yard box for Nyman to flick past Kevin Müller.

Lieberknecht's men were in control from then on and managed to find a spectacular winner in the 92nd minute. The ball fell to the Lions' skipper and had his initial effort blocked, but there would be no denying him. A super strike saw the ball rocket into the top corner, sending the home fans into wild scenes of celebration as they moved into the top three.