FC St. Pauli 0-0 Hannover 96: Manic Millerntor encounter sees spoils shared

There were no goals at the Millerntor on Saturday afternoon, as post, saves and luck prevailed between FC St. Pauli and Hannover 96.

Team news

Ewald Lienen was hoping to get back to winnings ways after 1. FC Union Berlin ended their find run since the Winter Break. His only changes were in defence following that 2-1 loss as Philipp Ziereis and Sören Gonther replaced Lasse Sobiech and Marc Hornschuh.

The under pressure Daniel Stendel, on the other hand, was keen to maintan his winning form. Manuel Schmiedebach and Miiko Albornoz returned to the side after they beat 1860 Munich a week prior, with Felix Klaus and Kenan Karaman the two to miss out.

St. Pauli on top

The game began with St. Pauli on top, and the ever-dangerous Enver Cenk Sahin was already causing Edgar Prib problems within the first 60 seconds. The first real chance of the match came from a corner that Cenk Sahin won, with Bernd Nehrig's flick on at the near post nodded just wide at the back stick by Philipp Ziereis.

Albornoz had Hannover's best opening in the early stages as he blazed over, while Waldemar Sobota looked to test Philipp Tschauner when the opportunity arose.

Hannover were struggling to get going as prolonged possession resulted in little more than blocked shots, as Martin Harnik cut a lonely figure up top. Anton's shot from distance that went just wide was similar to Albornoz's previously. The hosts were still looking dangerous but couldn't force a way through before the break.

Chances galore but no goals

The second half began in dramatic fashion. After Sobota had a penalty appeal turned down for what looked to be a clear handball on Prib, Aziz Bouhaddouz grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. His terrific run ended with his shot crashing back out off the post. Tschnauer then made a great save to deny Lennart Thy's powerful header.

As the hosts through everything at Hannover, the visitors picked their moment and began to launch waves of attacks having been camped in their own box for the best part of 25 minutes. Harnik's drive was blocked by Jeremy Dudziak, and moments later Ziereis showed good awareness to race back and clear off the line from Niclas Füllkrug's effort.

That continued as Anton hit the base of the post on the full with a screaming effort from 20 yards. Harnik then wasted another good chance by volleying over, and Uffe Bech's super solo run ended with his effort stuck between Philipp Heerwagen's legs. Hannover could hardly believe that they'd failed to find the net.

St. Pauli mustered one final effort that saw Jan-Philipp Kalla's effort pushed away by Tschauner. The final touch of the ball saw it finally end up in the goal, although Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee's joy was short-lived as it was chalked off for a foul in the build-up. Somehow, the game ended nil-all.

The result meant St. Pauli remain in 15th, though if results go against them they could drop to 16th and be involved in a scrap for relegation with the bottom four separated by just a point. It's just as tight at the top, as Hannover moved a point closer to VfB Stuttgart but dropped below Eintracht Braunschweig to sit in fourth place.