Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-1 Bayern Munich: Müller extends Die Roten's lead at the top of the table

Thomas Müller's second-half strike secured a vital three points for Bayern Munich against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday evening to move 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern totally dominated the first half of the game and if it wasn't for some top goalkeeping from Yann Sommer and poor finishing the game could have been over.

The hosts did improve in the second half but Müller managed to get on the end of a great pass to score the only goal of the game.

After that the foals tried to get back into the game but it didn't materialise as Carlo Ancelotti's side held on for yet another win.

Bayern dominated the first half but Sommer stood strong for the foals

The visitors started the game on the front foot as Arjen Robben forced Sommer into a good save within the first minute of the game.

It was all one way traffic as the hosts couldn't really get control off the ball at all with Bayern having all of the posession.

From this possession they should have taken the lead when Franck Ribéry found Robert Lewandowski unmarked in the box but he put his header over the bar when he should have done better.

The Polish striker had another chance soon after when Ribery once again picked the ball up in a dangerous position and played a good through ball to Lewandowski but Sommer made another good save to keep his side in the game.

After this miss the game went into a bit of lull until just before half-time when Robben, doing what Robben does, cut in from the right flank and unleashed a lovely curling effort which came back off the post and then from the follow up. Lewandowski's header was somehow kept out by Sommer, who was proving to be the difference to why Bayern weren't winning the game.

The thing is though that the hosts were going to have to improve in the second half and take more chances and that could open the game up even more for Bayern, who looked like they were going to score at any minute during the first half.

Foals improved in the second half but Müller opened the scoring for Bayern

The foals did improve in the second half and got more in the face of the visitors and had some decent possession to begin the half.

The first chance of the half though fell the way of Bayern when Lewandowski should have done better when Müller played a good cross into the box but the striker put his shot wide.

At the other end, Raffael came the closest to scoring a goal for the hosts when his shot from the edge of the box just went wide of Manuel Neuer's goal.

Bayern's persistence though did finally pay off after the hour mark when Thiago played a wonderful lobbed ball through to Müller, who made no mistake by scoring only his second league goal of the season.

The visitors had further chances to add to their lead but Lewandowski wasted them by waiting to long to either pass to his teammates or get his shot away.

Visitors defended very well at the end to secure the victory

The foals pushed late on for an equaliser but the cloest they came was when Tobias Strobl, unmarked at a free-kick, put his header well over the bar.

Therefore the visitors held on for yet another win which means they now have a 13 point gap at the top of the table ahead of the international break.