1. FC Union Berlin 1-0 1. FC Nürnberg: Hosiner helps Union to top 2. Bundesliga table

Philipp Hosiner's solitary strike was enough to give 1. FC Union Berlin a 1-0 win over 1. FC Nürnberg and send the Berliners top of 2. Bundesliga.

Team news

Following their fifth win in a row last weekend, Jens Keller made just one alteration from the side that secured a 2-1 victory against FC St. Pauli. That saw Roberto Puncec come in for Emmanuel Pogatetz at centre-back.

For Nürnberg and Michael Köllner, he got the Franconian giants back to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph at home against. Like Keller, he also opted for a solitary change as Hanno Behrens replaced Mikael Ishak in a more defensive shift.

Level-pegging at the break

Union were hoping to beat Nürnberg for the first time in their history coming into the game, but it was clear from the start that it would be a physical encounter. Two very technically strong sides were keen to impose themselves with a show of strength, with Behrens and Felix Kroos feeling the effects of an early clash in the air.

But once the initial tussles subsided, the qualities of each individual was clear. Both sides had good early openings in the game, as Sebastian Polter's quick breakaway saw him cutback towards Damir Kreilach, though that was blocked by Ondrej Petrak. At the other end, Tobias Kempe's mazy run resulted in the winger firing over from 10 yards.

However, from there, Union became the more dangerous team. That wasn't before Edgar Salli's speculative, curling, looping effort was well tipped over by Daniel Mesenhöler. Steven Skrzybski started a promising counter for the hosts, as the ball ended at the feet of Polter but his 20-yard drive went narrowly wide of the far post.

Polter was continually involved throughout the latter stages of the half, as he sent a superb shot agonisingly past the upright with Raphael Schäfer looking on in hope more than expectation. Skrzybski then brought a strong stop from Schäfer, after a lovely move inside, before Polter poked the rebound over the bar to leave it level at the break.

Hosiner seals a memorable win

The start to the second half was somewhat understated, though Union would be forced into an early change when Michael Parensen was forced off with a foot injury. Fabian Schönheim was his replacement but the game gradually began to liven up, with Salli going into the book for a rather blatant tactical foul to halt the hosts' attack.

As the match opened up, the passing went by the way-side. Despite the desire of both to try and grab a winning goal, that was put on hold as Dr. Jochen Drees ended up going off down the tunnel. It was unclear what the reasoning to his momentary absence was, but it proved to be a blessing in disguise for the game.

Polter hit the post almost immediately after the restart, as the ball trundled against the aluminum and out to safety. At the other end, Ishak almost picked out Lucas Hufnagel for a simple tap in. The tempo had completely changed, and both sides continued to play the ball around even with the tiring legs.

Finally, the breakthrough came in the 83rd minute. Toni Leistner spread the ball wide into Christopher Trimmel's feet, who drove down the line before picking out Skrzybski. He made his way to the by-line before cutting back to the incoming Hosiner, and he crashed the ball into the bottom corner. Cue wild scenes across the Köpenick terraces.

There were further chances for Union to add to their lead but it remained 1-0, and the Eisern had made it to 2. Bundesliga summit. Nürnberg, however, are down to 10th.