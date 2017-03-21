Jeff Saibene takes over at Arminia Bielefeld

(Source: Arminia Bielefeld / @arminia - Twitter)

Arminia Bielefeld announced the arrival of Jeff Saibene as their new head coach yesterday, replacing former manager Jürgen Kramny as the team hope to avoid relegation from 2. Bundesliga.

Saibene's career has seen him manage teams in the Swiss Challenge league, with FC Thun and St. Gallen being a significant part of his management career.

Saibene's contract with Arminia lasts until the end of the season and any extension will depend upon how the former St. Gallen boss helps the team escape the difficult situation they find themselves in.

Arminia look to Saibene with renewed hope

The first task that Saibene will have is to revitalise a squad struggling in the face of relegation. There will have been some joy after last week's victory 2-0 victory over 1. FC Kaiserslautern, under interim head coach, Carsten Rump.

There were rumours of interest in Saibene from Arminia after Kramny was sacked, with Rump unable to take the role due to a lack of necessary qualifications.

Saibene's experience in the Swiss league with Thun and St. Gallen has seen him gather some mixed results. However, his experience in working with the Luxembourg U-21 side suggests that he will be looking to add some youthful exuberance to this Arminia side that are desperate to avoid relegation.

Saibene's deal lasts up to end of season

Saibene's appointment by the Arminia board is a welcome change but is also one taken with caution as the board have only offered him a deal to the end of the season.

The former Luxembourg international had made his intentions to leave his former club Thun very clear, after he refused to sign a contract extension with the club in January. It seemed only a matter of time before the club looked to say goodbye to him.

Now that he is at Arminia, Saibene will be hoping to help the club escape the clutches of a relegation battle and any objectives for the future will be up for discussion between him and the club's board.