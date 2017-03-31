Erzgebirge Aue 1-0 FC St. Pauli: Adler stunner moves Violas out of bottom three

Erzgebrige Aue’s revival under Domenico Tedesco continued with a narrow win over relegation rivals FC St. Pauli to move out of the bottom three and above them in the 2. Bundesliga table.

Nicky Adler’s sensational overhead kick proved the difference between the two sides in an otherwise forgettable encounter.

St. Pauli were limp up front without either Cenk Sahin or Aziz Bouhaddouz, and despite ramping up the pressure in the closing stages they never looked likely to get back in the game.

Sahin and Bouhaddouz out for St. Pauli

Both sides remained mired in the relegation battle, although coming into the game St. Pauli’s form since the winter break remained one of the best in the league, with only two defeats in eight games. Aue though had picked up four points in their first two games under new coach Tedesco.

They made just the one change from their 1-1 draw with VfL Bochum two weeks ago, with Adler recalled following a one-game suspension. Cebio Soukou dropped to the bench.

St. Pauli had to make a late change to their line-up with Bernd Nehrig replaced by Marc Hornschuh because of a tight thigh muscle.

That made four changes altogether from the goalless draw with Hannover 96, with Lasse Sobiech, Jan-Philipp Kalla and Lennart Thy in for Sören Gonther, Sahin and Bouhaddouz. Ill and suspended respectively, the latter pair were big absentees having been so central to their revival since Christmas, and their loss would be felt keenly.

Adler stunner gives the advantage to Aue

The game got off to a low-key start, with the only real chance in the opening exchanges being a header over from a corner from the recalled Sobiech.

Mario Kvesic came very close though from a free kick given away by Sobiech. It was an excellent take, with Philipp Heerwagen most likely beaten, but it went just the wrong side of the post, near enough though to make some in the stadium think it had gone in.

But when they took the lead, it came in impressive style. After the ball was crossed in by Sebastian Hertner, Dimitrij Nazarov had his chest and volley attempt blocked, but it fell to Adler, whose low overhead kick was perfectly aimed at the far post, leaving Philipp Heerwagen little chance of saving it.

Neither side came particularly close to getting another goal before the break. A Sobiech attempt from a St. Pauli free-kick was thwarted by the offside flag, whilst for Aue, Calogero Rizzuto took too long on the ball in the box and was disposed by Philipp Ziereis.

St. Pauli unable to get back into game

Very little of significance occurred early in the second half, as each side managed to nullify the other. Kvesic at least had an attempt on goal from outside the box go wide, after he was found by Pascal Köpke.

With limited attacking options on the bench, Ewald Lienen brought on under-23 side captain Jan-Marc Schneider for just his second first-team appearance. Within a matter of minutes he had their best chance of the game, with his shot from Waldemar Sobota’s ball dipping onto the bar and over.

Aue had to soak up plenty of pressure in the closing stages, yet they managed with ease. Hornschuh put a good chance well over the bar, whilst Jeremy Didziak was comfortably disposed in the box Fabian Kalig.

Even a generous helping of five minutes added on couldn’t help St. Pauli find an equaliser. In fact it was Aue who came closest, with another excellent free-kick from Kvesic smashing into the bar. St. Pauli had a last gasp corner, but Ziereis headed into the arms of Martin Männel with the whistle blowing for full-time moments after.