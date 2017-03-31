1. FC Nürnberg 2-1 Karlsruher SC: Two penalties secure three points for der Club

1. FC Nürnberg beat Karlsruher SC at home, as two penalties gave the hosts all three points in this game and a 2-1 win. The visitors were hard working but went without reward despite a stunning goal from Ylli Sallahi.

Team news

Both teams came back from the international break and faced huge personal problems. Both suspensions and injuries forced Mirko Slomka alter his starting side six times as Bjarne Thoelke, Ylli Sallahi, Marvin Mehlem, Gaetan Krebs, Hiroki Yamada and Florian Kamberi began versus Nürnberg.

The hosts also had to make a few changes. Lukas Mühl, Constant Djakpa, Lucas Hufnagel and Tim Matavz had to fill up the gaps left by the long injury list.

Karlsruhe with no fear, Nürnberg with no effort

The visitors began dedicated and motivated. One can say that the international break and their friendly at 1. FSV Mainz 05 (1-1) improved Karlsruhe’s self-confidence as the blue-whites were playing without problem. Florian Kamberi had the first opportunity to give KSC the lead just five minutes in, though his shot went just past the right-hand post.

Both teams, however, remained careful and compact in their formation. Possession was mainly in the midfield area, until Karlsruhe began to push it forward. In the 24th minute, Ylli Sallahi gave the Wildpark-Boys the well deserved lead as the Austrian's shot from 35 yards out was deflected by Miso Brecko and found the back of the net.

From there on, Slomka's men were hungry for a second and tried to keep the ball in Nürnberg’s half. The home fans were not impressed at all with their team's performance as many whistles accompanied Nürnberg into their changing room.

Debatable penalties helped Nürnberg

Karlsruhe took control over the first minutes of the second half and did not let Nürnberg loose. In the 53rd minute, Florian Kamberi even had the chance to double their lead following a cute pass from Enrico Valentini. The Swiss' shot flew wide, though. Ten minutes later, the match turned into the hosts’ favor.

Kevin Möhwald made his way into the box, where Gaetan Krebs slightly touched the Nürnberg player, who fell belatedly, which seemed to be enough for Martin Petersen to give the debatable penalty. Tobias Kempe made no mistake from the spot to level the scores.

Five minutes after that, Petersen again gave a penalty to the hosts, following Marvin Mehlem’s handball offence in the area. Tobias Kempe once again stepped up, and slotted past Dirk Orlishausen once again.

It was not to be the visitors' night. An impressive performance wasn't rewarded due to two debatable penalty decisions, and the night seemed not to improve. Two minutes into injury time, Miso Brecko handled the ball inside his own box, though the referee did not award a penalty to the visitors.

Nürnberg travel to Hannover 96 next Tuesday, where Karlsruhe host Würzburger Kickers.