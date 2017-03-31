Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1 1860 Munich: Aigner header helps 1860 to rare away win

1860 Munich got their first away win in six months thanks to Stefan Aigner's second-half header, as they beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0.

Team news

There was no surprise in Fortuna's line-up, as much as there was no change. Friedhelm Funkel named the same starting side that beat Karlsruher SC before the break.

As for 1860 and Vitor Pereira were hoping to make it two wins from two also, having earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Würzburger Kickers. He opted for two alterations from that side as Maximilian Wittek and Florian Neuhaus dropped out, with Marnon Busch and Michael Liendl taking their places.

Hard-fought first half

The tussle began with the two teams looking for an early goal, as a Felix Uduokhai mistake let Ihlas Bebou in on goal. However, and much to the relief of the young defender, Abdoulaye Ba made an excellent covering block. At the other end, Ba was equally effective but his header across the face was pulled back for offside.

What followed were plenty of long balls and hard tackles, with little in the way of a breakthrough in sight. Aigner's low shot from 25 yards was well claimed by Michael Rensing, in what was the most notable effort of the half.

Fortuna did come into things more in the latter stages, as Oliver Fink was booked for the fifth time and will miss the mid-week game against Arminia Bielefeld.

Aigner heads home the winner

The second half saw no changes at the break, and no real change in the play. That all changed 10 minutes in, however, as 1860 took the lead. Michael Liendl's free-kick from out wide proved the key, as his delivery was perfect for Aigner to head home. The former captain rose highest and bulleted the ball back from where it came to beat Rensing.

That seemed to spark the game, and Fortuna into life. A superb chance followed just after they had gone behind as good work from Fink saw him slip Rouwen Hennings in on goal. Unfortunately for the home fans, his effort was poor and his effort was wayward and wide. The frustration was there for all to see and hear.

1860 responded as things began to open up. A poor pass from Fink was snaffled by Romuald Lacazette and he quickly played the ball to Aigner. With the chance to break, he found Amilton but his effort was blocked before falling for Ivica Olic. The veteran forward then brought a good save from Rensing at point blank range.

After that chance, things became more stretched as Fortuna searched for an equaliser. However, the chance for the Lions to strike on the break also arose. Aigner again burst past an exposed defence before rounding Rensing. The attacker's shot was off target, and Fortuna were spared.

Alexander Madlung had the game's final chance, as the veteran defender powered a header straight into Stefan Ortega's arms. Fortuna remained on 32 points and comfortable in mid-table, while 1860 seem to be clear of relegation with the win and sit with 31 points.