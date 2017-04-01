SV Sandhausen 0-0 VfL Bochum: Spoils shared in Sandhausen

Despite the best efforts of both sides, neither SV Sandhausen or VfL Bochum could find a way past either defence as the game ended all-square.

Team news

Following on from the defeat to Dynamo Dresden before the international break, steadying the ship ahead of the final push was Kenan Kocak's main concern. That involved two changes, as Daniel Gordon and Korbinian Vollmann dropped out for Markus Karl and Moritz Kuhn.

Bochum were keen to get back to winning ways after their 1-1 draw with Erzgebirge Aue last time out, and that brought a change of system. Gertjan Verbeek altered in three positions to help facilitate as Nico Rieble, Anthony Losilla and Selim Gündüz were replaced by Russell Canouse, Marco Stiepermann and Jan Gyamerah.

Dull first half

The game was initially slow to get going, as two well-matched teams found it hard to break each other down. Sandhausen came forward with real pace from the wide areas, though it was Bochum who had the opening chance. The ball dropped to Gyamerah six yards out, and despite tidy control his effort with flicked wide by Marco Knaller's boot.

Nils Quaschner was next to try his luck for the visitors as the ball was fired back into the area, and landed perfectly at his feet. However, his shot was deflected into the side netting by the toes of Tim Kister. It was a tussle of fine margins and one that was producing very little in the way of clear cut chances at either end of the pitch.

The remainder of the half was similar to the 35 minutes or so that had gone before. Sandhausen, while stretching the play, failed to find the final ball while

Similar second period

There was just one change at the break between either side, and it was Verbeek who made the move. Vitaly Janelt came on for his debut as Dominik Wydra made way. His first action was a booking, which gave Kuhn the chance to line-up a free-kick. In a similar position to his goal from weeks prior, but Manuel Riemann made a simple save.

Bochum responded through Felix Bastians, who went on yet another enterprising run. He was halted by a last-ditch Kister tackle, as he somehow managed to hook the ball away from the Bochum-born defender. The game fell stale until the final stages after the brief excitement, as the struggle for supremacy continued.

Manuel Riemann came up with a very important save to deny Manuel Stiefler after a late, driving run and low shot. That sparked a late surge from Bochum, who saw Pawel Dawidowicz's effort cleared off the line and Johannes Wurtz's bicycle kick fly just over. It was a just result for the two sides, who stay in mid-table.