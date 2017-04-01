Hannover 96 2-0 1. FC Union Berlin: Hosts move within a point of Union with well-earned win

Niclas Füllkrug and Damir Kreilach's own-goal helped Hannover 96 to a huge two-nil win over 1. FC Union Berlin, as the promotion race took another swing on Saturday.

Team news

Following on from Daniel Stendel's sacking and André Breitenreiter's installation as Hannover boss, there wasn't much in the way of change to the starting line-up. Waldemar Anton, Iver Fossum and Sebastian Maier all dropped out from the FC St. Pauli draw, with Oliver Sorg, Felix Klaus and Füllkrug starting in their place.

As for Union, their win over 1. FC Nürnberg before the international break had sent them top for the first time in the season. Jens Keller had to do without Stephan Fürstner, due to exploratory knee surgery, and Dennis Daube was entrusted with his role in midfield.

Goalless at the break

The initial period of the game saw little in the way of anything other than Hannover corners and pressure, with Union struggling to find the form of their previous games.

Given the fact that the hosts were in control, it was no surprise to see that they had the first two chances of the game. Martin Harnik had the opening shot, with his half-volley from the angle of the box flashing just past the outside of Daniel Mesenhöler's box. The young stopper was equally concerned when Marvin Bakalorz slapped a volley wide.

Sebastian Polter was then curiously given offside as he ran through on goal, despite starting clearly in line with the last defender. Simon Hedlund also came close to finding a way through before half time, though his cross was turned away by the stoic Hannover defence to ensure it was level at the break.

Hannover get the goals they deserve

The restart brought more Hannover dominance, as Felix Klaus went close to finding the bottom corner within two minutes of play getting back underway. That would be followed by the long-awaited breakthrough, and a great finish from Füllkrug saw him volley into the bottom corner despite Mesenhöler's best efforts to keep the ball out.

Edgar Prib also flashed a strong drive close enough to the bottom corner to force a Mesenhöler dive. However, that would all prove in vain as Hannover grabbed a second. A corner from Prib was missed by Salif Sané but struck the unaware Kreilach. The cruel deflection found the bottom corner, and things were comfortable for the hosts.

Union came back into the game afterwards, but the final pass and finish were sorely lacking. Crosses could have been the way through, but most ended overhit or in the arms of the calm Philipp Tschauner. The result brings Hannover onto 49 points, one behind Union. With Eintracht Braunschweig and VfB Stuttgart still to play, all can change.