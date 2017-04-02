VfB Stuttgart 3-3 Dynamo Dresden: Swabians snatch victory away from inspired Dynamo

After yesterday's action in 2. Bundesliga, the importance of the meeting between VfB Stuttgart and Dyanmo Dresden heightened. The game was already one of the biggest matches of the weekend and after the outcome of the other huge tussle between Hannover 96 and league leaders Union Berlin, the chance to grab top spot was there for the taken for Stuttgart.

However, despite leading 3-0 after 25 minutes, Dynamo let their lead slip and slumped to a 3-3 draw.

Dynamo's destruction of Stuttgart began early

Dynamo made the best possible start to the game and took the lead after just four minutes, Aias Aosman found space in midfield and he had time to play a fantastic pass through to fullback Niklas Kreuzer, his fist time pass across picked out Stefan Kutschke and the forward had an easy tap in to put his side ahead.

Stuttgart came close to response just before the twenty minute mark, Julian Green came inside from the left and his low effort struck the post and the rebound fell to Christian Gentner and the midfielder somehow blazed his effort over from five yards out with the goal wide open.

That miss proved to be costly as a few minutes later Dynamo doubled their lead, Stuttgart were attacking and after their move broke down Dynamo punished them on the counter. The ball was worked out to the left and Philip Heise produced a wonderful cross into the area and the ball was placed on a plate for Kutschke to fire in his second.

Kutschke then created his own goal two minutes later, a long ball forward saw the striker burst through and he was then brought down by Mitchell Langerak. Kutschke was awarded a penalty and he calmly slotted to confirm his hat-trick.

Moments after Stuttgart grabbed a goal back to keep spirits alive, a delightful long ball forward put Simon Terodde through and he excellently controlled before finishing past Marvin Schwäbe.

Stuttgart leave Dynamo stunned

After a promising start to the second half Stuttgart came close to grabbing another goal back just before the hour mark, Anto Grgic stepped up to test the Dresden goal from a freekick. The freekick was a great effort which forced Schwäbe into producing a brilliant save to flick the ball onto the bar. The rebound fell to Terodde and the Stuttgart forward fired into the ground and the ball cannoned off the woodwork.

The hosts struck the crossbar once again shortly after, this time it was Gentner who was denied by the woodwork his volley from ten yards out agonisingly failed to hit the back of the net and was eventually cleared.

Stuttgart continued to knock on the door and struggled to go down without a fight and with fifteen minutes remaining they found themselves another goal and set the game up for a nervy finish. Emiliano Insua flew into the area and managed to breeze past Giuliano Modica before smashing home from five yards out.

The goal gave Stuttgart a lift as the game ticked towards the end and Dynamo were pinned inside their own half as the home side piled on the pressure.

In injury time the Swabians were gifted the perfect opportunity to equalise, Mané managed to get one-on-one with Heise and the left back made a crucial mistake and lunged in on Mané and there was only one outcome and that was a penalty for the hosts.

Simon Terodde was the man to take responsibility and he brilliantly fired the spot kick into the bottom left corner, Schwäbe guessed the right way, however the effort was too good to stop.

The drama came to close as Günter Perl blew the final whistle and the point will prove to be a crucial one for Stuttgart in the race for the title and they showed the character of title winners in coming back to grab the point. As for Dynamo they will be devastated with allowing Stuttgart back into the game and after going three goals ahead the game should've been over.

After the draw Dynamo Dresden stay in fifth place, however they'll be looking over their shoulder now after Greuther Fürth picked up a victory. Stuttgart do indeed go top but instead of being the only league leaders they have to share the spot with Union Berlin and Eintracht Braunschweig.