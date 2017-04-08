1. FC Heidenheim 0-0 VfL Bochum: Stalemate at the Voith-Arena

Despite the best efforts of both sides on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Heidenheim, neither themselves or VfL Bochum could break the deadlock.

Team news

It was a case of rotation for Alois Schwartz's Heidenheim following their late loss to Dynamo Dresden. Ronny Philp, Norman Theuerkauf, Kevin Lankford and Tim Skarke dropped out as Robin Becker, Marcel Titsch-Rivero, Denis Thomalla and Tim Kleindienst came into the side.

Gertjan Verbeek opted for just the solitary switch to his starting side that drew nil-all against 1. FC Kaiserslautern during the week as Selim Gündüz replaced Pawel Dawidowicz.

Plenty of chances in the first half

Heidenheim dominated the opening stages but found Bochum hard to break down, and the visitors could have gone ahead had Marco Stiepermann's fine run and pass been converted by Nils Quaschner.

Bochum began to take charge after surviving the initial onslaught and began to pepper the home goal. Tim Hoogland's free-kick was easily dealt with and Stiepermann's shot trundled past the post. Yet Heidenheim would respond as Riemann spread himself to thwart Kleindienst before the former was caught out and saved by Hoogland's clearance.

In the midst of some late Heidenheim pressure came the best chance for the visitors in the opening half. Peniel Mlapa exchanged a clever one-two with the oh-so impressive Vitaly Janelt, but Mlapa failed to hit the target after spinning and shooting over from 16 yards.

Wurtz smacks the post

The break brought with it a change and a welcome return to action for Thomas Eisfeld, as he replaced Mlapa. Tim Skarke was introduced around the hour mark and both he and Thomalla had hopeful efforts fly over. It was the same case at the other end, as Stiepermann smashed the ball over on the angle.

Then came the excitement. John Verhoek had a header from a corner brilliantly turned off the line by Riemann, before the 'keeper was able to get to the rebound. Bochum's best chance followed soon after as a mistake from Sebastian Griesbeck was pounced on by Quaschner, he cut-back toward Johannes Wurtz who cracked a shot off the post.

The latter stages saw two long range efforts force both goalkeepers into action. Marc Schnatterer was denied by Riemann - a similar story throughout the game - while Kevin Müller had to deal with an effort not too dissimilar from Eisfeld. The draw means both sides are still in mid-table, with wins proving elusive in recent weeks.