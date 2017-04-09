Erzgebirge Aue 3-0 1860 Munich: Nazarov penalty double helps Violas continue revival

Erzgebirge Aue’s 2. Bundesliga revival continued in style as they dispatched relegation rivals 1860 Munich 3-0.

The Lions played more than 45 minutes with ten men after Sebastian Boenisch was sent off for conceding the first of two penalties scored by the in-form Dimitrij Nazarov.

Cebio Soukou also scored as the Violas moved back out of the relegation zone and drew level on points with their opponents, who are still far from safe.

Three changes apiece

Domenico Tedesco has masterminded a superb recovery for Aue since taking over in early March, with three wins out of four including the 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing 1. FC Union Berlin in the week. Results earlier in the weekend though meant they had been forced back down into the bottom two before kick-off.

Tedesco made three changes to his starting line-up to keep it fresh, with Philipp Riese, Mario Kvesic and Pascal Köpke making way for Clemens Frandrich, Christian Tiffert and Soukou.

Back-to-back wins over Würzburger Kickers and Fortuna Düsseldorf took 1860 to a six-month high of twelfth, where they remained after Wednesday’s draw against VfB Stuttgart, although they had since dropped to thirteenth.

Vítor Pereira made three changes to his side as well, one enforced with Amilton suspended. Michael Liendl and Ivica Olic dropper to the bench, with Florian Neuhaus, Levent Aycicek and Christian Gytkjaer brought in. Boenisch became the ninth player to wear the captian’s armband for the Lions this season.

Nazarov ruthless from the spot again

The visitors started the game on top, with two good chances early on. Aycicek hit the side netting, before poor defending allowed Gytkjaer an attempt to lob Aue goalkeeper Martin Männel – he just about got a hand to ball to send it over the bar.

Just over ten minutes later the Danish striker had an even better chance to open the scoring. One-on-one with Männel, he managed to place the ball past him but it wouldn’t go the right side of the far post.

Aue started to get forward more as the half wore on, but they didn’t test Stefan Ortega’s goal until a meltdown from Boenisch handed them a chance from the spot. Facing his own goal, he let the ball run away from him, with Nazarov pouncing on it. Boenisch reacted by pulling him down inside the box. The referee pointed to the spot and sent off the 1860 man.

All five of Nazarov’s goals for Aue before this match have come since the winter break – all but one from the penalty spot – and he was able to make it six. He went for precision into the bottom left corner, with Ortega going to the right. Aue lead just before half-time.

Soukou and Nazarov inflict further pain on ten men

It didn’t take long after the break for Aue to double the advantage. Tiffert sliced open the 1860 defence with an excellent long pass which found Soukou, Abdoulaye Ba tried to bring him down as he prepared to shoot, but even as he went down he was still able to beat Ortega.

Soukou had a similar chance just after, but this time he was blocked off and nothing else came from it. The ten men then had a decent spell, with a corner almost headed in by Neuhaus. Fabian Kalig cleared it off the line.

Steve Breitkreuz nearly made it three with a stunning strike from distance that was put wide by Ortega, but after Ba took down Nazarov in the air they had another chance from the spot, with Nazarov again making no mistake.

Aue had two opportunities to make it four before the end, with Nazarov’s scuffed effort sent for a corner by Ortega, even if it looked like it was going wide. Substitute Pascal Köpke then headed wide Calogero Rizzuto’s cross, but the whistle went soon after to confirm yet another impressive victory for the men in purple.