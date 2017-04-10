Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-2 1. FC Union Berlin: Yildirim rescues a point for Fortuna late on

A last-minute header from Özkan Yildirim helped Fortuna Düsseldorf to a deserved share of the spoils against 1. FC Union Berlin on Sunday afternoon.

Union had led two-nil thanks to Philipp Hosiner and Kenny Prince Redondo, but a Damir Kreilach own-goal and Yildirim's effort earned a 2-2 draw.

Team news

Following their disappointing defeat to Arminia Bielefeld during the week, Friedhelm Funkel made three changes in a bid to get back on track. André Hoffmann, Christian Gartner and Oliver Fink returned to the side in the place of Alexander Madlung, Marcel Sobottka and Emmanuel Iyoha.

Union and Jens Keller were also keen to bounce back from their loss against Erzgebirge Aue in their second of three games in the English Week. Hosiner and Redondo were brought into the team in place of Kreilach and Simon Hedlund, two choices that would ultimately pay dividends.

Hosiner has visitors ahead at the break

The game began with an early opening for Union, who saw two efforts in quick succession saved by Michael Rensing. At the other end, Lukas Schmitz fired over from range.

Then, as Union settled, the breakthrough came. As it has so often this season, the right-hand side proved key. A lovely pass into the channel allowed Christopher Trimmel to steal a march on his man, before squaring to Hosiner in the middle. He pealed off his marker to fire into the far corner, a not too dissimilar goal to the one against FCN.

After going ahead, the visitors were subjected to a barrage of attacks from Fortuna. Kaan Ayhan's free-kick was the first shot in anger, which was tipped wide by Daniel Mesenhöler. Moments later, Fink and Rouwen Hennings both wasted excellent chances with a header and volley, respectively.

Hennings then had a low shot clawed away by the impressive Mesenhöler after a rare mistake from Toni Leistner. The relief was only momentary as the resulting corner appeared to have given Fortuna their equaliser, and with Mesenhöler beaten Kevin Akpoguma would have been forgiven for celebrating. Sebastian Polter, however, cleared.

Late drama sees Union pegged back

Just nine minutes after the restart, and for all Fortuna's pressure, Funkel's men found themselves further behind. Akpoguma miscontrolled a pass and Redondo burst through from midfield to steal the ball and run through on goal. The fantastically-named midfielder showed excellent composure and calmly slotted past Rensing.

After that, there were few chances of note but solid and sustained pressure from the home side. With 10 minutes left, things eventually clicked as Ihlas Bebou turned on the style for a final burst of pace. His cross looked destined for a tap-in from a Fortuna player waiting at the back post, yet Kreilach's crucial touch did the job for them.

That gave Fortuna a momentum boost that Union really didn't need, especially given how hard they had pushed prior to getting the breakthrough. The hosts would draw level in the 90th minute, with another telling Bebou cross picking out Yildirim to rise up and send a superb header out of Mesenhöler's reach to rescue a point.

The result did neither side any real favours, although Fortuna would certainly be happier to have earned a point in the relegation battle. As for Union, they are now three points behind VfB Stuttgart at the top of 2. Bundesliga.